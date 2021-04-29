Covid vaccination: Around 1.32 crore register on day 1. When will slots be available?

The online registration for covid vaccination was met with an overwhelming response as more than 1.3 crore people applied for appointment on government’s dedicated portal Co-Win on Wednesday. “So we close Day 1 with 1.32 crore registrations on http://Cowin.gov.in. Kudos to Team CoWin for building a truly scalable and robust platform. Handling more than 50000 API calls per second is mammoth!!,” Aarogya Setu tweeted.

Though these new signees are not likely to get coronavirus vaccines when they become eligible for the jabs on May 1 as appointments for 18-44 will be available when State Govts and Private Vaccination Centers schedule sessions. The registration process was accompanied by the announcement that appointments at state government centres and private centres will depend on how many centres are ready on May 1 for vaccination of 18-plus beneficiaries.

Several states have in the past few days indicated they may not be able to begin the drive on May 1 as they are still tying up supplies. After registration, taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab would be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 44 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially, officials had said.

Many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced trying to register for the third phase of the inoculation drive scheduled to begin from May 1. Less than an hour after registrations opened at 4 pm, however, it was informed that a minor glitch in the portal had been fixed.

After initial glitches, the CoWIN site was getting almost 27 lakh hits a minute. Vaccinations will begin on Saturday for everyone above 18 from May 1 (Saturday) under a more “liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination”.