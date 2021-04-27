Covid-19 Vaccination: How to register for vaccine on CoWin portal and Aarogya Setu

With the worsening Covid crisis in India, the centre had last week announced that all citizens above the age of 18 will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine from May 1 onwards. Till now, only people above the age of 45, healthcare and frontline workers were eligible for getting the vaccine. The registration on the CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu app is set to begin tomorrow i.e. from April 28. It must be noted that online registration is mandatory for 18-44 age group people, they are not eligible for walk-in vaccinations. Here is how citizens in the 18-45 age group can register for the vaccine on CoWin portal and Aarogya Setu app:









How to register on Co-WIN website

Visit cowin.gov.in and log in with your mobile number or download CoWin app

Click on ‘Get OTP’ button, and enter the OTP once you receive it. Click on the verify button

After verification, the ‘Registration for Vaccination’ page will open

Enter personal details, such as photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License and PAN Card)

The page will ask if you have any comorbidities, you can answer this by clicking on ‘yes’ or ‘no’

Click on ‘Register’ button at the bottom right after you enter all the details

You will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number

Once registered, you will be shown the ‘Account Details” page, where you can schedule your appointment

Click on the ‘Schedule Appointment’ tab and set your appointment as per your wish

How to register using the Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS

Download and Install Aarogya Setu app for Android and iOS phones

Register yourself on Aarogya Setu app using the on-screen instructions

Click on the ‘Vaccination’ tab.Enter your mobile number and verify it via the OTP.

Now, register for vaccination by filling up the required details.

Also Read:

India has emerged as the hotspot of Covid-19 globally, reporting over three lakh cases on sixth day in a row. The crisis has deepened due to acute shortage of medical supplies.