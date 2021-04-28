CoWIN, Aarogya Setu back in service after crash amid massive rush for covid vaccination

As registration began for COVID -19 vaccination of the age groups 18 to 44 opened at 4 pm today, servers of government portals including CoWIN app and website, UMANG app and Aarogya setu app started malfunctioning. Given the massive traffic on servers, Co-WIN website remained unresponsive after several minutes of the registration going live.









Many users took to social media complaining that the CoWIN site wasn’t sending out one-time-passwords (OTPs) initially. According to several users online, the Co-WIN website had been unresponsive even before the clock struck 4PM.

Itni der ke liye toh CBSE ki website bhi crash nhi hoti thi. #18+ #CovidVaccineIndia #cowinregistration — Nikita Sharma (@Nikitaasharmaa) April 28, 2021

Less than an hour after registrations opened at 4 pm, however, it was informed that a minor glitch in the portal had been fixed.

Cowin Portal is working. There was a minor glitch at 4 PM that was fixed. 18 plus can register. pic.twitter.com/c94fpoURcT — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021

In order to get your OTP, you need to go to the main CoWIN portal, click on the registration button, enter your phone number. Here’s how you can register yourself for covid vaccination.

How to register on Co-WIN website

Visit cowin.gov.in and log in with your mobile number or download CoWin app

Click on ‘Get OTP’ button, and enter the OTP once you receive it. Click on the verify button

After verification, the ‘Registration for Vaccination’ page will open

Enter personal details, such as photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License and PAN Card)

The page will ask if you have any comorbidities, you can answer this by clicking on ‘yes’ or ‘no’

Click on ‘Register’ button at the bottom right after you enter all the details

You will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number

Once registered, you will be shown the ‘Account Details” page, where you can schedule your appointment

Click on the ‘Schedule Appointment’ tab and set your appointment as per your wish

How to register using the Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS