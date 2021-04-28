Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

CoWIN, Aarogya Setu back in service after crash amid massive rush for covid vaccination

COVID19

CoWIN, Aarogya Setu back in service after crash amid massive rush for covid vaccination

Published on

As registration began for COVID -19 vaccination of the age groups 18 to 44 opened at 4 pm today, servers of government portals including CoWIN app and website, UMANG app and Aarogya setu app started malfunctioning. Given the massive traffic on servers, Co-WIN website remained unresponsive after several minutes of the registration going live.



Many users took to social media complaining that the CoWIN site wasn’t sending out one-time-passwords (OTPs) initially. According to several users online, the Co-WIN website had been unresponsive even before the clock struck 4PM.

Less than an hour after registrations opened at 4 pm, however, it was informed that a minor glitch in the portal had been fixed.

In order to get your OTP, you need to go to the main CoWIN portal, click on the registration button, enter your phone number. Here’s how you can register yourself for covid vaccination.

How to register on Co-WIN website

  • Visit cowin.gov.in and log in with your mobile number or download CoWin app
  • Click on ‘Get OTP’ button, and enter the OTP once you receive it. Click on the verify button
  • After verification, the ‘Registration for Vaccination’ page will open
  • Enter personal details, such as photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License and PAN Card)
  • The page will ask if you have any comorbidities, you can answer this by clicking on ‘yes’ or ‘no’
  • Click on ‘Register’ button at the bottom right after you enter all the details
  • You will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number
  • Once registered, you will be shown the ‘Account Details” page, where you can schedule your appointment
  • Click on the ‘Schedule Appointment’ tab and set your appointment as per your wish

How to register using the Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS

  • Download and Install Aarogya Setu app for Android and iOS phones
  • Register yourself on Aarogya Setu app using the on-screen instructions
  • Click on the ‘Vaccination’ tab.Enter your mobile number and verify it via the OTP.
  • Now, register for vaccination by filling up the required details.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Auto

Global shortage of semiconductors can bring auto industry to a grinding halt

Business

Coinbase gets a go-ahead from US regulator setting stage for landmark Nasdaq Listing

Auto

Maruti Suzuki to improve market share with multiple new product launches in 2022
To Top
Loading...