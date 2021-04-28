Connect with us

Steel plants supply 3,650 tn oxygen to hospitals on Tuesday

Press Trust of India
Published on

Steel plants supplied 3,650 tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to health facilities on Tuesday to meet the rising demand for the gas due to surging cases of COVID-19, according to the steel ministry. On the directions of the Ministry of Steel, steel plants in the country are supplying oxygen to various states amid rising demand for the gas, being used to treat COVID-19 patients.



Medical oxygen supply per day from steel plants crossed 3,000/tonne mark with 3,650 tonne oxygen dispatched on Tuesday and 3,122 tonne on Monday. The steel fraternity is fully geared up to meet the call of the nation, the steel ministry said in a tweet. In another tweet, it said, “On the call of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi, and under the leadership of HSM @dpradhanbjp, steel plants from across the country, from both the public and private sectors have stepped up to meet the nation’s requirement of medical oxygen.”

Also read: Maruti advances factory shutdown for maintenance to make oxygen available for medical needs

 

Integrated steel plants produce and store oxygen to use it in various steel making processes.


