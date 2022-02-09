First nasal spray for Covid-19 treatment launched. All you need to know

Mumbai-based Pharma company Glenmark has launched first nasal spray to treat adult patients suffering from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India. Nitric Oxide nasal spray has been launched under the brand name FabiSpray in partnership with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research.









The Mumbai-based drug firm had earlier received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the Nitric Oxide nasal spray (NONS) as part of the accelerated approval process.

“Phase 3 trial in India met the key endpoints and demonstrated reduction of viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours. Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) was safe and well-tolerated in COVID-19 patients. Glenmark to market NONS under the brand name FabiSpray,” reads the official statement.

“As a leading pharmaceutical player, it is important that we are an integral part of India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy to receive regulatory approval for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) and launch it in partnership with SaNOtize, ” it adds.

1) FabiSpray is designed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways.

2) It has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2.

3) NONS, when sprayed over nasal mucosa, acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs.

4) FabiSpray has been developed for the treatment of adult patients of Covid-19 who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

Also Read:_India wants TRIPS waiver on COVID-19 drugs at WTO

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s Chief Commercial Officer Robert Crockart termed the spray an effective and safe antiviral treatment for COVID-19. “we are confident it will offer patients a much needed and timely therapy option,” he said.

In July 2021, Glenmark had entered into an exclusive long term strategic partnership with SaNOtize to manufacture, market and distribute its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.