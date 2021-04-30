In the midst of this pandemic, a section of film celebs continue to remain oblivious to the unfolding crisis as they are busy holidaying at exotic locations and flaunting their privilege unabashedly. However, there are celebs who are going overboard in helping people who are in dire need in this pandemic. Kannada actor Arjun Gowda, who has worked in films such as Yuvarathnaa and Rustum, has also come forward to help people in his unique way. The actor has become an ambulance driver to help ferry patients to hospitals in Bengaluru. He is also helping those who need assistance to organise final rites of their dear ones.









Speaking to the Times of India, “I’ve been on the road for a couple of days and I’ve already helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites. We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice. I’m also ready to travel across town for help,” he was quoted in a report by a leading daily.

“I ended up taking someone who lives in Kengeri all the way to Whitefield to get them admitted in the hospital. I plan on continuing with this help for the next couple of months as the current situation is quite bad and I want to do my bit to people in whatever little way that I can,” said Arjun, who added that he also is ready to help with the delivering of oxygen for those in need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Gowda (@actor_arjungowda_92)

Karnataka is currently reeling under the worst healthcare crisis, On Thursday, the state clocked 35,024 fresh COVID-19 infections, a dip of over 4000, and 270 fatalities, taking the caseload and toll to 14,74,846 and 15,306 respectively, the health department said.

Also Read:

Bengaluru Urban district alone contributed 19,637 fresh infections and 143 deaths, taking the total infections and fatalities to 7,29,984 and 6,282 since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city has 2,37,518 active cases whereas 4,86,183 people were discharged including 6,128 on Thursday.