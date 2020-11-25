Healthium Medtech launches Trubarb – India’s first knotless tissue closure device

Healthium Medtech is set to launch Trubarb, a knotless tissue closure device designed to redefine the suturing experience for surgeons. The latest innovation comes with barbs and an effective triangular end stopper that eliminates the need for knotting when compared to a regular suture. It eliminates difficulties of looping and decreases morbidity, and ischemic necrosis that arise due to knotting.









Anish Bafna, CEO Healthium Group, said that as a large Indian player in a market dominated by MNCs, the company is trying to innovate constantly to not only drive efficiencies, safety and simplicity for surgeons, but also enhance patient safety and outcome. “We hold 55 patients in India and the US, and Trushield – India’s first anti-microbial gloves; Surestitch – the first meniscal repair device designed and manufactured in India; and now Trubarb with a triangular end stopper for the first time vs. a conventional loop,” he said. “These are all products we have launched this year to serve our customers and provide them with yet another reason to choose an Indian brand. In addition, our products are made to global standards with US FDA and CE approvals, can be accessed in all 500 districts in India with medical facilities and are accepted in 70 countries.” Bafna pointed out that with their latest product – Trubarb – surgeons can have a secure, swift and simplified suturing experience.

Dr Ashok Moharana, Chief Medical Officer Healthium Medtech, explained that the triangular end stopper in the Trubarb unidirectional knotless tissue closure device, avoids the looping requirement. He said it reduces the operation time for surgeons and eases the whole experience. “The stopper also enables the device to stand perpendicular to the tisue during the surgery, thus, preventing the suture spillage and providing the added security,” Moharana said. “Single angle cut unidirectional helical barbs aid firm fixation and ensure uniform tension over the wound reducing tissue ischemia and necrosis as compared to regular sutures.” He highlighted that the needle is made from 300 series steel for easy penetration and is coated with silicone and has a longer taper ratio that offers extra speed during surgery.

Sutures are amongst the most used products during surgeries. However, the only significant advances on sutures have been sterilization in 1870s and synthetic absorbable sutures in the 1960s. By eliminating the need for knotting, which is considered a necessary evil in suturing, as it reduces the tensile strength of the suture by thining it. Trubarb will redefine the wound closure experience for surgeons.