Wendy Williams Declared ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ Amid Dementia Battle in Shocking Legal Filing

Wendy Williams, the beloved TV talk show host known for her candid and often bold commentary, continues to face significant health challenges that have left her unable to return to the spotlight. Her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has recently filed court documents revealing the devastating extent of Williams’ health decline, confirming that the 60-year-old television personality is “permanently incapacitated” due to a battle with early-onset dementia.









This revelation comes at a challenging time for Wendy Williams’ fanbase, who have held out hope for her return to television since she was absent for the final season of The Wendy Williams Show in 2022. For years, Williams has been open about her personal struggles, including health issues like Graves’ disease and lymphedema. However, the new admission of her dementia diagnosis is a heartbreaking update, marking a significant change in her health trajectory.

Guardianship and Health Struggles

Williams’ journey toward guardianship began in early 2022 after Wells Fargo raised concerns about her welfare and finances. In their petition to the New York court, the bank cited signs of dementia, financial exploitation, and undue influence. In response, the court-appointed Sabrina Morrissey as Williams’ temporary guardian, allowing Morrissey to manage Williams’ financial affairs.

The full extent of Williams’ condition has only become clearer with time. In addition to dementia, she has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects language and speech. This diagnosis has led to further complications, leaving Williams unable to continue her professional career as a talk show host.

According to her legal team, the decision to publicly disclose her health struggles was not made lightly. “The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy Williams but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia,” the statement reads. “Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

Legal Disputes and Documentary Controversy

Williams’ legal troubles extended beyond her guardianship. In February 2024, Morrissey filed a lawsuit against Lifetime and the production companies involved in the documentary Where is Wendy Williams? In the lawsuit, Morrissey attempted to block the film’s release, citing concerns over the potential exploitation of Williams’ condition. However, the court ruled in favour of Lifetime, allowing the documentary to air.

Despite the legal conflicts, the documentary offers a rare glimpse into Williams’ personal life, including her return to her childhood home in New Jersey. The documentary initially met mixed reactions, particularly from Williams’ guardianship team, who feel that the project capitalizes on the star’s health challenges for entertainment value.

Moving Forward with Compassion

As Wendy Williams navigates her ongoing health battle, her guardianship team, led by Sabrina Morrissey, is committed to ensuring that the star receives the necessary care and protection. The new court filing reiterates that Williams’ condition requires constant care, and she is no longer able to manage her affairs independently.

This announcement has led many to reflect on Williams’ incredible career and her profound impact on daytime television. From her candid monologues to her unapologetic approach to celebrity gossip, Williams became an icon in talk shows. While her future in the public eye may be uncertain, her legacy as a trailblazer in television and entertainment will undoubtedly endure.