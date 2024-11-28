Lucky Bhaskar Hits Netflix: Dulquer Salmaan’s Crime Thriller Available for Streaming

Dulquer Salmaan’s latest cinematic venture, Lucky Bhaskar, is set to debut on Netflix on November 28, 2024. The gripping crime drama directed by Venku Atluri has garnered widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike since its theatrical release on October 31. Its OTT arrival allows fans to revisit the tale or experience it for the first time in the comfort of their homes.









Plot Overview

Set in the 1980s, Lucky Bhaskar unravels the intriguing journey of Bhaskar, a lower-middle-class banker portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan. Struggling to support his debt-ridden family, Bhaskar succumbs to the lure of quick riches and ventures into the murky world of financial scams and money laundering. His quest to escape humiliation and financial despair leads to unexpected consequences, blending tension, drama, and a poignant moral lesson.

Production

Produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema, and Srikara Studios, the movie is a visual and narrative treat. Directed by Venku Atluri, the project boasts a budget of ₹100 crore and features the exceptional talents of Meenakshi Chaudhary alongside Salmaan in a pivotal role. G.V. Prakash Kumar’s evocative music, Nimish Ravi’s stunning cinematography, and Naveen Nooli’s precise editing further elevate the film’s craftsmanship.

Shot in Hyderabad, Lucky Bhaskar captures the essence of a bygone era, immersing viewers in its carefully constructed world of deceit, ambition, and desperation.

OTT Release Details

On social media, Netflix announced the streaming date, inviting audiences to join Bhaskar’s tumultuous journey in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. A post by Netflix teased, “Luck doesn’t knock twice… unless you’re Bhaskar,” emphasizing the film’s central theme.

The OTT release will allow a wider audience to experience the film’s compelling narrative and exceptional performances, especially for those who missed its theatrical run.

Why Watch Lucky Bhaskar?

Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal of Bhaskar stands out, offering a layered performance that captures the character’s vulnerability and ambition. The film’s exploration of morality and ambition resonates universally, making it a must-watch for fans of gripping dramas.

With Lucky Bhaskar now streaming on Netflix, the stage is set for another chapter in its success story. Don’t miss this captivating tale of risk, reward, and redemption.