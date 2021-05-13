Ola rolls out electric vehicle category on its platform in London

Ride-hailing firm Ola has announced that it will launch a new separate category on its platform, which will allow riders to specifically book rides in a fully electric vehicle. The SoftBank-backed enterprise will start its services in London from today and plans to roll it out to other cities around the world.









The Ola EV category will cost riders the same as a comfort category on the Ola app. Ola EV employs 700 drivers across London and this is expected to grow quickly over the coming months. The category called, Ola EV is a global first for the company and will be available across London.

The launch plan is the first step in a series of measures the ride-hailing platform will make over the coming months, detailing its commitment to green transport networks, zero-emission travel and further supporting the Mayor of London’s bold plans to improve air quality across the capital, the company said.

“Since launching in the UK, Ola has consistently looked to innovate and help solve the toughest mobility challenges. The launch of Ola EV is another great example, offering riders and drivers the opportunity to play their part in the journey to emission free rides. I am especially proud of the initiatives we are putting in place to help drivers make the switch to fully electric vehicles and that we have been able to do this at no extra cost to riders,” said Marc Rozendal, Managing Director of Ola UK.

The Bengaluru-bases company recently announced the launch of the world’s largest two-wheeler factory in Tamil Nadu, to build its range of electric two-wheelers. The company’s electric two-wheelers will be produced in this facility which will be spread across 500 acres of land with 10 production lines and a staggering capacity of 10 million units per year. Ola plans to launch the vehicle in the UK and Europe in the near future.