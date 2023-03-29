CII-Southern Region organized its Annual Regional Meeting for the year 2022-23 and a conference on South India@100 with the theme “GOING BEYOND BOUNDARIES” in Hyderabad.

Ms Shobana Kamineni, Past President, CII & Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd while moderating the session mentioned about how India has emerged as a leader in life sciences sector in the recent years specially during the pandemic times. Ayushman Bharat scheme is bringing a strong positive change across the country. We have witnessed solidarity in global action while fighting the pandemic and we need better co-ordination in future she said.

Dr Roger Glass, Director, Fogarty International Center, National Institute of Health, USA said that there is a need to improve the human health through compassion and service. He mentioned that there is a need to be strengthen primary healthcare and scale up the healthcare reach which could create massive positive impact.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Former Chief Scientist, WHO & Chairperson, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation said that healthcare sector contributes about 5% global CO2 emissions and all healthcare providers should commit to go green. All possible measures should be taken to become Net zero within a stipulated time period. India as a country need to work on disease prevention and health preparedness Pandemic has taught us this lesson. There is a huge inequity in diagnostics and patients need to be treated for the right disease. There is a need for Global Alliance in this area and we need to work on a mission mode in PPP model. India has proved that scale could be achieved in a short span and we need simpler short term treatments. As responsible leaders, we need to have better strategies to channelize credible communication with all stakeholders.