Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

‘We need global Alliance for equity in diagnostics in PPP Model’

Ms. Shobana at CII ARM

Business

‘We need global Alliance for equity in diagnostics in PPP Model’

Zeyad Masroor Khan
Published on

CII-Southern Region organized its Annual Regional Meeting for the year 2022-23 and a conference on South India@100  with the theme “GOING BEYOND BOUNDARIES” in Hyderabad.

Ms Shobana Kamineni, Past President, CII & Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd while moderating the session mentioned about how India has emerged as a leader in life sciences sector in the recent years specially during the pandemic times. Ayushman Bharat scheme is bringing a strong positive change across the country. We have witnessed solidarity in global action while fighting the pandemic and we need better co-ordination in future she said.

Dr Roger Glass, Director, Fogarty International Center, National Institute of Health, USA said that there is a need to improve the human health through compassion and service. He mentioned that there is a need to be strengthen primary healthcare and scale up the healthcare reach which could create massive positive impact.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Former Chief Scientist, WHO & Chairperson, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation said that healthcare sector contributes about 5% global CO2 emissions and all healthcare providers should commit to go green. All possible measures should be taken to become Net zero within a stipulated time period. India as a country need to work on disease prevention and health preparedness Pandemic has taught us this lesson. There is a huge inequity in diagnostics and patients need to be treated for the right disease. There is a need for Global Alliance in this area and we need to work on a mission mode in PPP model. India has proved that scale could be achieved in a short span and we need simpler short term treatments. As responsible leaders, we need to have better strategies to channelize credible communication with all stakeholders.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

To Top
Loading...