Blend Infotech offers job-guaranteed IT, semi-IT courses online

20th October 2020, Pune: Blend Infotech, a Pune-based ISO-certified IT training company, is offering online courses that prepare fresher’s to be job-ready by the time they graduate. The programmes are aimed at bridging the gap between academic training and industry need and are 100 percent job-guaranteed. The courses on offer include coding (Python), Digital Marketing, PHP, Graphics Design, App Development, and .Net Development. The placement-driven programmes are structured on industry needs to ensure maximum job-readiness. Its services include software development, website development, app development, product development, process automation, branding, digital marketing, and training in the latest technologies. “According to the National Employability Report 2019, the employability of Indian IT engineers continues to be very low with over 80 percent of them unemployable in the knowledge economy, we’re trying to address that situation” said Jilani S, Founder Director, Blend group.









Blend Infotech, a part of the Blend group of companies, was established in 2008 with a vision to excel in the IT training domain. Its expert faculty has trained more than1,500 students with an enviable placement record. Students get the opportunity to work on real-time projects under the guidance of experienced mentors, apart from interactive meetings with senior professionals from global IT companies twice a month. The students are also given the opportunity to interact with clients and to participate in Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC). Other salient features of the programmes include one-year training on a real-time project, including 6-7 months of paid internship, and a 100 percent job guarantee programme. There are separate tracks of IT and semi-IT career fields. Blend Infotech also offers support and mentorship to start-ups and fledgling entrepreneurs and encourage its students to launch start-ups. As part of its commitment to the environment, it also plants a tree for each student enrolling for its courses.

“In the US, a much higher proportion of engineers, almost four times that of India, know how to code. Around 18.8 percent of engineers applying for IT jobs in the US can write correct codes, while only 4.7 percent can do so in India,” said Akhila B, Managing Partner, Blend Infotech.” “Our on-the-job training and internship opportunities are quite valuable to students as at present only 40 percent of engineering graduates end up doing an internship and only 36 percent do any projects beyond coursework,” Seema G (IIM), HR Director, Blend Infotech, added. About Blend Infotech: Blend InfoTech an ISO-certified skill and career academy based in Pune, Over a decade we have trained more than 8000 students in various field of I.T., Design and Animation. We are having our Corporate Office at Pune. Blend is a company started by a group of professionals with a vision to excel in the field of IT and IT Related Services, like Training, Software Development, Web Development, Consultancy, Placements, etc. The group was started way back in 2007 handling a major IT training program