Yellow Class secures $1.3 Mn funding in Pre-Series A round led by India Quotient

Yellow Class has successfully secured $1.3 million (Rs 10 crore) funding in Pre-Series A round which was led by India Quotient. Many Marquee Angels & startup founders, including Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal (Snapdeal), Alok Mittal (Indifi), Maninder Gulati and Abhinav Sinha (Oyo), Vivekananda Hallekere (Bounce), and many others participated as well. India Quotient has funded a number of startups in the past across Fintech, e-commcerce, social networking and marketplaces, and SaaS etc.









Anshul Gupta, Co-Founder of Yellow Class, expressed excitment about the funding. “We are happy to be recognized and associated with India Quotient and would like to utilize the funds received towards expanding our offerings and product development. We, at Yellow Class, are passionate about doing something meaningful for kids so that they enjoy their best days carefree,” Gupta said. “And on their journey, have some fun with learning and explore beyond their academics.” Arpit Mittal, Co-Founder of Yellow Class, said they are grateful that India Quotient recognized their efforts and got associated with the startup at a fairly nascent stage. “We aim to reach a community of two million members by 2021 and this funding round will help us inch towards our goal,” he said. “We shall be investing heavily in tech and product to drive the next phase of growth and provide best in class experience to kids attending our classes.” Mittal said Yellow Class is also working aggressively on Machine Learning to personalize the complete experience for kids.

Gagan Goyal, Partner at India Quotient, said Yellow Class witnessed quick success and has grown a huge community of parents, both nationally as well as internationally. “We rarely comes across startups like Yellow Class with such massive early traction. The growth of the platform is organic with mothers referring to other mothers, not dependent on Google and Facebook marketing for growth and survival.” Goyal pointed out that deep insights developed by the team of kids’ requirements and parents behavior have been crucial for their growth, ever-growing popularity.

Yellow Class, established in June 2020, aims to provide fun, digitally interactive classes that kids attend every day with productive and meaningful engagement. The startup was born owing to parents’ constant lookout for new ways to keep kids engaged.