The Spirit of Manufacturing Awards encourages young innovators

Aligned with the Indian government’s call to Make in India, The Spirit of Manufacturing Awards seek to applaud innovations in the manufacturing industry. It encourages young innovators in the manufacturing space to hone their skills with the right resources under the right leadership.









The final list of top 15 contestants was generated through pre-screening of all online applications for each category, followed by assessment of selected applications. The selection of the final winners was announced on the basis of their presentation in front of a team of jury members, which comprised of business experts and industry veterans, on January 20. The scores amalgamated from the previous rounds.

The winners were awarded across five categories, including Social Impact, Young Entrepreneur, IT Adoption & Innovation, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, and Special Jury Award. These categories were based on the innovative skills and the tangible impact showcased.

R Narayan, Founder and CEO of Power2SME, said this year served as a huge setback for businesses not only in India but across the world. He acknowledged the fact that with manufacturing being among the worst hit, India’s start-ups have shown resilience. “Given the scenario, we scouted for talent which was offering solutions relevant to the current times. We are glad to have been able to showcase their innovative offerings and solutions,” Narayan said. “The seventh season of the Spirit of Manufacturing Awards, continue to applaud the entrepreneurial spirit of India. From robotics and automation to solving crucial social issues like waste management/water management, India’s start-ups are building business models for the society as a whole.”

Geetika Dayal, Executive Director TiE Delhi NCR, said every year they witness the quality of applications from manufacturing start-ups going up. “Its heartening to see start-ups #MakeinIndia & Make a difference through their products across sectors. The Spirit of Manufacturing Awards was setup to put a spotlight on the innovative entrepreneurship of these ventures. We are glad to discover and hone young businesses in India and our continued partnership with Power2SME. The platform has evolved over the years, and a new partner Western Digital joins us this year, making the initiative stronger and a force to reckon with.”