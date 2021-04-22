American Airlines to commence non-stop JKF-Delhi flight from Oct 31

The American Airlines will offer customers the fastest growing network from the United States to India than any other airline partnership program with a non-stop New York (JKF)-Delhi route from October 31. Its Bengaluru-Seattle route, which was to be launched last winter had to be deferred by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.









Vasu Raja, American Airline’s Chief Revenue Officer, said their global partnerships are designed to grow their network to benefit the customers, team members, and investors. “Since the inception of our partnership with JetBlue, we have committed to offering customers more flights, more destinations and a better experience when travelling. We are proud to deliver on those promises for our customers, not just in the Northeast, but throughout the entire American Airlines network who now have greater access to the world.”

Raja said that that beginning Oct. 31, American will launch non-stop service from New York (JKF) to New Delhi (DEL) on a Boeing 777-200 to meet the strong local demand. “With its Qatar Airways partnership and previously announced Seattle (SEA) to Bengaluru, India (BLR) route, American will offer customers more ways to fly between the United States and India, than any other airline partnership. Flights to New Delhi will conveniently connect customers to India’s capital territory three times per week, and then daily during the holiday peak from Nov. 17 to Jan.3.”

The schedule for the 7,318 mile flight would take around 15 hours in each direction, and would be operated by a Boeing 777-200ER. These planes feature a total of 273 seats, including 37 business class seats, 24 premium economy seats, and 212 economy seats.

Air India is the only Indian carrier that currently connects several Indian metros to North American destinations like New York (JFK and Newark), Chicago, Washington, San Francisco, Vancouver and Toronto with direct flights. Tata Group’s Vistara, which is likely to acquire AI in a few months, is also keen on non-stops to the east coast of North America.