CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled; PM Modi says no compromise on safety of our students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that CBSE exams for class 12 will be cancelled in view of the second wave of Covid pandemic. The decision was taken after a key meeting chaired by PM Modi with officials and cabinet ministers.









“Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“Anxiety among students, parents, teachers must end. Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such stressful situation,” said PM Modi as CBSE Class 12 Board exams get scrapped.

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

“In view of uncertain conditions due to COVID and feedback obtained from stakeholders, it has been decided that Class 12 Board Exams would not be held this year. CBSE to take steps to compile results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner,” the government said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The prime minister was briefed on all possible options that have emerged following extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders.

Earlier today, ahead of announcing his final decision on conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’ said that the ”safety and future of thousands of students” across the country remain the top priority of Narendra Modi government.