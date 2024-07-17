Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Files Harassment Complaint Against Pune Collector

In a recent development, trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has filed a harassment complaint against her former boss, Pune district collector Suhas Diwase. The complaint was lodged at Washim in eastern Maharashtra, where Khedkar is currently stationed. Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence on Monday, and she subsequently lodged the complaint against Diwase.









When approached by reporters, Khedkar did not elaborate on the details of the visit by police personnel, stating, “I had called female police personnel because I had some work.” Diwase has not responded to calls and messages seeking his reaction.

Training Halted Amid Controversy

Puja Khedkar’s training has been put on hold by the government due to the ongoing controversy surrounding her use of disability and OBC certificates to clear the IAS examination. Additionally, her conduct during her tenure at the Pune collector’s office has come into question, leading to her transfer to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector after Diwase reported her conduct to senior officials.

Allegations against Khedkar include demanding facilities she was not entitled to as a trainee IAS officer and occupying the ante-chamber of a senior official. The General Administration Department of the Maharashtra government has directed Khedkar to return to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie for “further necessary action.” The directive stated, “You are hereby relieved from the District Training Programme of the State Government of Maharashtra,” instructing Khedkar to join the academy by July 23.

Khedkar is currently under scrutiny for her claims regarding disability and OBC certificates, which she used to secure her position in the civil services. The authenticity of various certificates submitted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is under investigation, including certificates indicating visual impairment. Despite being referred by the UPSC for a medical examination at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Khedkar reportedly missed six appointments between April and August 2022.

In August 2022, Khedkar applied for another disability certificate from the Aundh government hospital in Pune, but her application was rejected following medical tests. These investigations have raised questions about the legitimacy of her claims and the process by which she was selected for the IAS.

Khedkar’s Response and Allegations Against Parents

Khedkar has claimed to be the victim of a “media trial,” alleging that a misinformation campaign has been waged against her. She has expressed her willingness to testify before the expert committee, confident that the truth will emerge. “Whatever my submission is, I will give it in front of the committee and the truth will come out,” she said.

Adding to the controversy, a case has been filed against Khedkar’s parents, Manorama Khedkar and Dilip Khedkar, for allegedly threatening farmers with a pistol. Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh stated that the accused are on the run and their phones are switched off, making it difficult for the police to locate them. “Several teams, including officials from the local crime branch and local police stations, are searching for them in Pune and nearby places where they have some farmhouses and other residences,” he added.

Impact on Civil Services Selection Process

The allegations against Khedkar and the ongoing investigations have brought to light issues regarding the selection process for civil services. Critics argue that greater transparency and accountability are needed to ensure that only deserving candidates are selected. The controversies surrounding Khedkar’s conduct and her use of certificates have raised questions about the effectiveness of the current system in identifying and addressing such issues.

As the investigations continue, the outcome will likely have significant implications for the future of the civil services selection process and the standards of conduct expected from its officers.