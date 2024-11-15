Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Busts Major Drug Racket in Bihar, Seizes Cocaine Worth ₹42 Crore

In a crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a man in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and seized 4.2 kilograms of cocaine worth approximately ₹42 crore in the illegal drug market. This major bust highlights the growing concerns over international drug trafficking routes and their penetration into India.









The Operation

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials tracked the suspect, who had reportedly smuggled the narcotics like cocaine from Thailand via Bhutan into India. The accused was apprehended in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday. Upon inspection, his trolley bag was found to contain a white powdery substance.

Using the NDPS Field Testing Kit, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers confirmed the substance as cocaine. The accused admitted that he was en route to Delhi to deliver the consignment to unidentified individuals.

Cross-Border Smuggling Network

The case sheds light on a sophisticated smuggling network involving multiple countries. Thailand and Bhutan are suspected to be key nodes in the supply chain, with Bihar emerging as a transit point. This alarming revelation underscores the evolving strategies of drug cartels leveraging cross-border routes to evade detection.

India’s Fight Against Drug Trafficking

The bust is part of India’s intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking, a challenge compounded by the country’s geographical proximity to the “Golden Triangle” and the “Golden Crescent” — two of the world’s major drug-producing regions. The DRI’s proactive measures, including intelligence-based operations and inter-agency coordination, have led to several high-profile cocaine and other seizures in recent years.

The arrest and seizure are significant, but they also raise concerns about the potential scale of the racket and its implications for public safety. Authorities are now focused on identifying the recipients of the consignment in Delhi and unearthing the broader network behind this operation.

Drug trafficking not only poses a severe threat to public health but also finances other criminal activities. The involvement of international routes suggests the need for enhanced surveillance and cooperation with global enforcement agencies to curb the menace effectively.

This operation is a major win for the DRI’s vigilance and commitment to dismantling drug networks. However, sustained efforts and technological advancements in tracking and interdiction are crucial to staying ahead of the traffickers. Public awareness campaigns and stricter legal frameworks can further bolster the fight against drug abuse, cocaine and trafficking.

As investigations continue, this bust serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by narcotics and the need for collective action to safeguard society.