Ryan Reynolds Breaks Birthday Tradition for Blake Lively as Actress Focuses on Family Amid Legal Battle

Ryan Reynolds is known for his witty and playful tributes to his wife, Blake Lively, on her birthday — but this year, fans noticed a surprising break in tradition. On August 25, 2025, as Blake Lively celebrated her 38th birthday, Ryan Reynolds did not share one of his usual humorous social media posts dedicated to her, marking the first time in years the actor has skipped the ritual.

For fans, it’s a shocking departure from the couple’s long-running online banter. Since 2017, Ryan Reynolds has made headlines with his tongue-in-cheek posts. That year, he cropped Blake Lively out of a birthday photo. She clapped back months later by wishing a happy birthday to Ryan Gosling instead of her husband. In 2019, he posted unflattering candids of her. By 2021, he had softened with a heartfelt tribute declaring his “love and awe” for her.

Blake Lively Focuses on “Quiet Time” with Family

While Ryan Reynolds skipped his post, Blake Lively quietly celebrated her birthday surrounded by family and friends. According to People, the actress has been prioritizing “quiet time” with her husband and their four children — James, Inez, Betty, and Olin — after a whirlwind year.

“They’ve been having a great summer together,” a source shared, noting the family has also traveled before the kids head back to school. “She’s grateful for Ryan’s support over the past year.”

A Birthday Amid Legal Battles and New Projects

Blake Lively’s low-key celebration comes as she continues her high-profile legal battle with It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. The actress filed suit in December 2024, accusing him of harassment and retaliation, which he denies. The case is expected to go to trial in March 2026.

Despite the ongoing legal turmoil, Lively remains focused on both family and career. Just days before her birthday, Lionsgate announced she will star in and produce The Survival List, an action rom-com marking her first major project since the lawsuit.

Even without a post, Ryan Reynolds’ support for Lively remains evident. The couple, who married in 2012, are admired for balancing Hollywood stardom with a grounded family life. Their playful public exchanges have often endeared them to fans, but this birthday suggests a quieter, more intimate chapter.

For now, Blake Lively appears intent on cherishing time with her family while preparing for the battles — personal and professional — ahead.