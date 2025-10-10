Denise Richards’ Heartbreak Deepens: Actress Says Leaked Nudes by Ex Aaron Phypers ‘Devastated’ Her Family

Hollywood actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards is speaking out after her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, allegedly leaked her private nude photos and messages — a move she says has left her “embarrassed, shameful, and devastated”.

“It’s been difficult for my daughters, especially with the naked photos,” Denise Richards admitted during a recent court hearing. “I’m so embarrassed and shameful as a mom. My daughter couldn’t go to church.”

The actress revealed that the emotional toll of the incident has been hardest on her teenage daughters, particularly Lola, who recently became active in her church community.

Legal Battle Intensifies Amid Abuse Allegations

Court filings show that Denise Richards accused Aaron Phypers of violating a temporary restraining order by stealing her laptop and distributing private content to the media. She alleged that her ex accessed intimate photos and over 100 private messages without consent.

In her petition, Richards stated that Phypers “repeatedly disseminated private messages stolen from my laptop,” calling his actions both a “criminal act” and “a violation of the TRO.”

The restraining order, granted in July, prohibits Phypers from sharing any sensitive or sexual content. However, Richards claims explicit images continued to surface online shortly after the order was issued.

Aaron Phypers, who filed for divorce on July 7, citing irreconcilable differences, has denied all accusations, telling People magazine the claims are “false” and designed to “damage my reputation.”

Turbulent Marriage and Harrowing Testimonies

Denise Richards’ testimony also included graphic accounts of physical and emotional abuse, describing incidents where Aaron Phypers allegedly choked, slapped, and threatened her life during their six-year marriage.

She told the court, “He violently squeezed my head, slammed my face into a towel rack, and said he’d ‘break my jaw.’ I’ve had at least three concussions.”

Aaron Phypers, however, testified that Denise Richards’ injuries were “self-inflicted,” insisting he has “never physically or emotionally abused” her. His legal team claims the actress fabricated the allegations amid a contentious divorce and custody battle.

‘I Feel Broken and Alone’: Denise Richards’ Emotional Plea

Denise Richards broke down in tears as she recalled the moment she realized her marriage was over. “The fact that he did that to me hours after surgery — I felt broken and defeated,” she said. “The person I looked to for protection became my biggest fear.”

She also addressed the leaked photos directly, describing them as “pictures of me completely exposed” allegedly taken from her phone.

“I never thought I’d be living this nightmare,” she said. “He was supposed to be my soulmate, but I was married to someone I never really knew.”

As Denise Richards continues to fight for justice, fans and fellow celebrities have rallied behind her, expressing outrage over the alleged leaks and emotional abuse. Legal experts suggest Aaron Phypers could face serious criminal and civil charges if proven guilty of revenge porn or digital privacy violations.

Denise Richards, meanwhile, says her focus remains on protecting her daughters and reclaiming her peace: “All I want now is safety, truth, and to heal.”