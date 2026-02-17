Logan Paul Sells Rare Pikachu Illustrator Card for Record $16.5 Million, Setting New Guinness World Record

Social media star and WWE performer Logan Paul has made headlines after selling his ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator trading card for a staggering $16.5 million, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most expensive trading card ever sold.

The historic purchase was made by investor AJ Scaramucci, marking one of the largest transactions in the history of collectibles. The record-breaking deal underscores the explosive growth and global demand for rare Pokémon cards and pop culture memorabilia.

The Legendary Pikachu Illustrator Card Explained

The Pikachu Illustrator card is widely regarded as the “holy grail” of Pokémon collectibles. Originally issued in 1998 as a prize in a Japanese illustration contest, only about 40 copies are believed to exist worldwide. What makes Logan Paul’s card exceptionally valuable is its flawless condition.

It is the only Pikachu Illustrator card to receive a perfect Grade 10 rating from Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), making it virtually flawless. This unique grading significantly boosted its rarity and desirability among collectors.

Paul originally acquired the card in 2021 for $5.3 million, which was itself a record-breaking purchase at the time.

Record-Breaking Profit and Guinness Recognition

The sale earned Logan Paul an enormous return on investment, reportedly generating millions in profit. During a live broadcast celebrating the auction’s conclusion, Paul described the result as “absolutely insane,” reflecting the unprecedented scale of the deal.

Shortly after the sale, Guinness World Records officially confirmed the transaction as the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction. The card was presented to its new owner in dramatic fashion, accompanied by a custom diamond necklace that Logan Paul famously wore during his WWE WrestleMania appearance.

Why Pokémon Cards Are Becoming Million-Dollar Assets

The Pokémon franchise has evolved into one of the most valuable entertainment brands in history, driving enormous demand for rare trading cards. The Pikachu Illustrator card sits at the top of this market due to its scarcity, historical significance, and perfect condition.

Experts say the trading card industry has surged in value over the past two decades, with rare Pokémon cards outperforming many traditional investment assets. Collectors increasingly view such items as both emotional purchases and long-term financial investments.

Auction house executives involved in the deal described the Pokémon market as one of the hottest sectors in collectibles today, with rare cards attracting global investors.

Logan Paul’s Growing Influence in Collectibles and Pop Culture

Logan Paul has become one of the most prominent figures in the collectibles world, using his platform to popularize rare Pokémon cards among mainstream audiences. His investments have helped drive awareness, demand, and prices across the entire trading card industry.

Beyond collectibles, Paul has successfully expanded his brand into boxing, professional wrestling, business ventures, and entertainment, solidifying his reputation as a savvy entrepreneur.

A New Era for High-Value Collectibles

The $16.5 million sale signals a major shift in how collectibles are valued. Rare trading cards are now viewed alongside fine art, luxury watches, and historic artifacts as premium alternative investments.

With global interest continuing to grow, experts believe similar record-breaking deals could become more common in the coming years.