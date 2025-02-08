Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Hellenic Volcanic Arc

Climate Change

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

A state of emergency has been declared on the Greek island of Santorini after days of continuous earthquakes, raising fears of a larger seismic event. Authorities have confirmed that the emergency decree will remain in effect until March 3, allowing for swift response efforts to manage the situation. The strongest tremor so far, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake, struck at 21:09 local time (19:09 GMT) on Wednesday. It occurred at a depth of 5km (3.1 miles) between Santorini and the nearby island of Amorgos. This was followed by another significant quake of magnitude 4.7 on Thursday morning, as well as 57 smaller tremors recorded between midnight and 06:30.

More than 11,000 people have already left the island, with around 7,000 departing by ferry and 4,000 by air. While Santorini is one of Greece’s most popular tourist destinations, the current low season means that most evacuees are local residents and seasonal workers.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Seismic Activity

Greek authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with experts warning that the earthquake sequence has not yet shown signs of slowing down. Vasilis Karastathis, director of the Geodynamic Institute, told state broadcaster ERT News that seismic activity remains intense.

“We have a fairly high number of earthquakes with magnitudes above 4,” Vasilis Karastathis said. “We are still in the middle of the road. We have not seen any thinning, any sign that it is heading towards retreat.”

Professor Costas Synolakis, a specialist in natural disasters, echoed these concerns, stating that the unpredictability of the seismic swarm makes it challenging to determine whether a more significant earthquake—or even a volcanic event—may follow.

Indian start-up easing the lives of economic-crisis ridden Greek citizens

Government Response and Safety Measures

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit Santorini on Friday to oversee the response efforts. In a public statement, he reassured islanders that all emergency plans have been activated.

“All plans have been implemented. Forces have been moved to Santorini and the other islands so that we are ready for any eventuality,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. He also urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with authorities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kyriakos_)

To strengthen emergency preparedness, additional ambulance crews, police officers, soldiers, and military vehicles have arrived on the island. Medical personnel from the nearby island of Naxos have also been dispatched to provide assistance. The Greek climate and civil protection minister, Vassilis Kikilias, confirmed that specialized firefighters trained for natural disasters and search-and-rescue dogs have been sent to Santorini. Helicopters are on standby, and the Coast Guard has been mobilized to assist vulnerable individuals in evacuating.

Due to the ongoing emergency with the Santorini earthquake, repairs to public infrastructure such as roads and ports will bypass bureaucratic delays, allowing restoration efforts to begin immediately. Local hospitals operate on high alert, and all staff must remain on duty.

Fears of a Tsunami and Further Damage

Islanders are particularly concerned about the possibility of a tsunami, given Santorini’s geographical location in the Hellenic Volcanic Arc—a region known for past seismic and volcanic activity. In response, makeshift defences have been constructed along Monolithos Beach, where buildings sit dangerously close to the water.

The Santorini earthquake has also caused widespread disruptions to daily life. Schools in Santorini and neighbouring islands such as Anafi, Paros, Naxos, and Mykonos have been closed, and authorities are expected to decide on Friday whether classes can resume. The Thira Chamber of Commerce has called for businesses to suspend operations, and some local leaders are pushing for economic relief measures similar to those implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, poor weather conditions have complicated evacuation efforts. Due to rough seas, the main ferry route between Santorini and Piraeus, near Athens, has been suspended, leaving many travellers stranded at Santorini’s port. Emergency ferry routes have been set up to assist those trying to leave the island.

Santorini’s Volcanic Past and Uncertain Future

Santorini, a volcanic island in the Aegean Sea, has a long history of seismic activity. Its last major volcanic eruption occurred in the 1950s, shaping the island’s rugged landscape. While Greek authorities have stated that the recent tremors are linked to tectonic plate movements rather than volcanic activity, scientists warn that earthquakes remain challenging to predict.

As Santorini continues to experience aftershocks, authorities are urging residents and remaining tourists to stay vigilant and prepared for further developments.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Hellenic Volcanic Arc

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes
By February 8, 2025
Rick Ross vs 50 Cent The BMF Feud Heats Up Again Black Mafia Family Big Meech Lil Meech

Rick Ross vs. 50 Cent: The BMF Feud Heats Up Again
By February 8, 2025
Asteroid 2024 YR4 Asteroid Hitting Earth? No Need for Alarm NASA ESA David Rankin

Asteroid 2024 YR4: Rising Impact Odds, But No Need for Alarm
By February 7, 2025
Netflix’s “Apple Cider Vinegar” Exposes Belle Gibson’s Wellness Scam and the Dark Side of Social Media Fame Alternative Welness Influencers Scams Digital Scams

Netflix’s “Apple Cider Vinegar” Exposes Belle Gibson’s Wellness Scam and the Dark Side of Social Media Fame
By February 7, 2025
Mel Gibson’s ‘Flight Risk’ Delivers High-Altitude Thrills with Mark Wahlberg

Mel Gibson’s ‘Flight Risk’ Delivers High-Altitude Thrills with Mark Wahlberg
By February 6, 2025
Elon Musk’s DOGE Cancels Politico’s $8 Million Government Funding Donald Trump

Elon Musk’s DOGE Cancels Politico’s $8 Million Government Funding
By February 6, 2025
Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI Gig Wokrers India

Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI
By February 7, 2025
SIDBI Launches First Edition of MSME Outlook Survey to Gauge Business Sentiment SIDBI MSME Outlook Survey

SIDBI Launches First Edition of MSME Outlook Survey to Gauge Business Sentiment
By February 6, 2025
ideaForge’s SWITCH MINI Becomes First Small UAV to Earn Indian Military Certification ideaForge smart mini UAV drone technology Indian Army

ideaForge’s SWITCH MINI Becomes First Small UAV to Earn Indian Military Certification
By February 3, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Asteroid 2024 YR4 Asteroid Hitting Earth? No Need for Alarm NASA ESA David Rankin

Asteroid 2024 YR4: Rising Impact Odds, But No Need for Alarm
By February 7, 2025
Kanye West Declares The Last of Us Part II the “Best Game Ever Made” Sony Playstation PS5 HBO Series

Kanye West Declares The Last of Us Part II the “Best Game Ever Made”
By February 7, 2025
Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI Gig Wokrers India

Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI
By February 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Hellenic Volcanic Arc

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes
By February 8, 2025
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Social Media

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Nude Look Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy 67 Grammy Awards

E! News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy
To Top
Loading...