State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes

A state of emergency has been declared on the Greek island of Santorini after days of continuous earthquakes, raising fears of a larger seismic event. Authorities have confirmed that the emergency decree will remain in effect until March 3, allowing for swift response efforts to manage the situation. The strongest tremor so far, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake, struck at 21:09 local time (19:09 GMT) on Wednesday. It occurred at a depth of 5km (3.1 miles) between Santorini and the nearby island of Amorgos. This was followed by another significant quake of magnitude 4.7 on Thursday morning, as well as 57 smaller tremors recorded between midnight and 06:30.

More than 11,000 people have already left the island, with around 7,000 departing by ferry and 4,000 by air. While Santorini is one of Greece’s most popular tourist destinations, the current low season means that most evacuees are local residents and seasonal workers.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Seismic Activity

Greek authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with experts warning that the earthquake sequence has not yet shown signs of slowing down. Vasilis Karastathis, director of the Geodynamic Institute, told state broadcaster ERT News that seismic activity remains intense.

“We have a fairly high number of earthquakes with magnitudes above 4,” Vasilis Karastathis said. “We are still in the middle of the road. We have not seen any thinning, any sign that it is heading towards retreat.”

Professor Costas Synolakis, a specialist in natural disasters, echoed these concerns, stating that the unpredictability of the seismic swarm makes it challenging to determine whether a more significant earthquake—or even a volcanic event—may follow.

Government Response and Safety Measures

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit Santorini on Friday to oversee the response efforts. In a public statement, he reassured islanders that all emergency plans have been activated.

“All plans have been implemented. Forces have been moved to Santorini and the other islands so that we are ready for any eventuality,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. He also urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with authorities.

To strengthen emergency preparedness, additional ambulance crews, police officers, soldiers, and military vehicles have arrived on the island. Medical personnel from the nearby island of Naxos have also been dispatched to provide assistance. The Greek climate and civil protection minister, Vassilis Kikilias, confirmed that specialized firefighters trained for natural disasters and search-and-rescue dogs have been sent to Santorini. Helicopters are on standby, and the Coast Guard has been mobilized to assist vulnerable individuals in evacuating.

Due to the ongoing emergency with the Santorini earthquake, repairs to public infrastructure such as roads and ports will bypass bureaucratic delays, allowing restoration efforts to begin immediately. Local hospitals operate on high alert, and all staff must remain on duty.

Fears of a Tsunami and Further Damage

Islanders are particularly concerned about the possibility of a tsunami, given Santorini’s geographical location in the Hellenic Volcanic Arc—a region known for past seismic and volcanic activity. In response, makeshift defences have been constructed along Monolithos Beach, where buildings sit dangerously close to the water.

The Santorini earthquake has also caused widespread disruptions to daily life. Schools in Santorini and neighbouring islands such as Anafi, Paros, Naxos, and Mykonos have been closed, and authorities are expected to decide on Friday whether classes can resume. The Thira Chamber of Commerce has called for businesses to suspend operations, and some local leaders are pushing for economic relief measures similar to those implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, poor weather conditions have complicated evacuation efforts. Due to rough seas, the main ferry route between Santorini and Piraeus, near Athens, has been suspended, leaving many travellers stranded at Santorini’s port. Emergency ferry routes have been set up to assist those trying to leave the island.

Santorini’s Volcanic Past and Uncertain Future

Santorini, a volcanic island in the Aegean Sea, has a long history of seismic activity. Its last major volcanic eruption occurred in the 1950s, shaping the island’s rugged landscape. While Greek authorities have stated that the recent tremors are linked to tectonic plate movements rather than volcanic activity, scientists warn that earthquakes remain challenging to predict.

As Santorini continues to experience aftershocks, authorities are urging residents and remaining tourists to stay vigilant and prepared for further developments.