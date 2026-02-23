Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Lagarde Under Pressure Over BIS Salary Amid ECB Ethics Debate

Christine Lagarde Under Pressure Over BIS Salary Amid ECB Ethics Debate European Central Bank Bank for International Settlements

News

Lagarde Under Pressure Over BIS Salary Amid ECB Ethics Debate

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

Christine Lagarde is facing mounting scrutiny after disclosing she received 130,457 Swiss francs (approximately €142,700) in 2025 from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The revelation, reported by the Financial Times, has ignited debate within the European Central Bank (ECB) over leadership compensation and internal ethics rules.

According to reports, ECB employees are prohibited from accepting third-party compensation for work-related duties. Internal staff reactions, including critical comments shared on internal forums, suggest frustration over what some perceive as unequal standards between senior leadership and ordinary employees.

Under ECB rules, staff members offered outside compensation are required to hand it over to the institution. Even ECB officials accompanying Christine Lagarde to BIS meetings are reportedly barred from receiving allowances.

ECB Defends Its President

The ECB has defended Christine Lagarde’s BIS pay, drawing a distinction between the general staff and executive leadership. The central bank argues that the European Central Bank president operates under a separate code of conduct tailored to high-level responsibilities.

Officials also note that Lagarde’s role on the Bank for International Settlements board involves governance decisions that carry personal legal liabilities, which they say justifies the additional remuneration. The ECB further pointed out that her predecessors — Mario Draghi and Jean-Claude Trichet — also received BIS allowances during their terms.

Christine Lagarde is one of 18 central bankers serving on the Bank for International Settlements board. However, practices vary internationally. For example, the Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve does not accept BIS compensation, as U.S. law prohibits officials from receiving payments from foreign institutions. Similarly, the Governor of the Bank of England reportedly declines the stipend.

Governance and Market Implications

The controversy over Christine Lagarde BIS Pay comes at a sensitive moment for eurozone monetary policy. As the ECB navigates inflation trends and signals potential interest rate adjustments, institutional credibility plays a key role in shaping market expectations.

With a combined annual income estimated at €743,000, Christine Lagarde is currently the highest-paid official in the European Union. While the BIS payment itself is relatively modest compared to the ECB president’s base salary, critics argue the issue centers less on the amount and more on transparency, optics, and consistency in governance.

Market analysts note that credibility concerns at major central banks can influence currency markets, sovereign bond yields, and banking sector stocks. Any perception of governance inconsistency could weigh on the euro and increase volatility in eurozone financial assets.

Ethics Policy in the Spotlight

At the heart of the debate is the scope of the European Central Bank’s ethics framework. If leadership operates under different standards, observers say clearer communication and transparent disclosure processes are essential to maintain trust.

Central banks rely heavily on institutional integrity to anchor inflation expectations and guide financial markets. Clear rules, consistent application, and proactive communication can help limit reputational risks.

As Lagarde continues her term, attention will likely focus on whether the ECB clarifies its policies on third-party compensation and leadership remuneration. In a period of heightened economic uncertainty, even governance questions can carry outsized influence.

For now, the BIS salary disclosure has placed the ECB’s ethics policy firmly under the microscope — and markets will be watching closely.

  • Christine Lagarde Under Pressure Over BIS Salary Amid ECB Ethics Debate European Central Bank Bank for International Settlements
  • Christine Lagarde Under Pressure Over BIS Salary Amid ECB Ethics Debate European Central Bank Bank for International Settlements

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act Kidney donation

Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act
By February 23, 2026
Christine Lagarde Under Pressure Over BIS Salary Amid ECB Ethics Debate European Central Bank Bank for International Settlements

Lagarde Under Pressure Over BIS Salary Amid ECB Ethics Debate
By February 23, 2026
Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth Comic Con India Founder

Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth
By February 23, 2026
Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act Kidney donation

Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act
By February 23, 2026
Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth Comic Con India Founder

Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth
By February 23, 2026
Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech at BAFTA 2026 The Cultural Mic Drop That Made the World Listen Sentimental Value GUCCI Dress

Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech at BAFTA 2026: The Cultural Mic Drop That Made the World Listen
By February 23, 2026
Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat Error Exposes Confidential Emails to AI Tool Chat leaks

Microsoft Copilot Chat Error Exposes Confidential Emails to AI Tool
By February 23, 2026
JD Design Awards 2026 Theme Unveiled in Mumbai, Empowering India’s Next Generation of Designers

JD Design Awards 2026 Theme Unveiled in Mumbai, Empowering India’s Next Generation of Designers
By February 20, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Business Lending Options for New Businesses vs. Established Businesses Business Line of Credit Fintech Lenders US

Business Lending Options for New Businesses vs. Established Businesses
By February 19, 2026
Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 With Major Coding and Reasoning Breakthrough OpenAI google Gemini

Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 With Major Coding and Reasoning Breakthrough
By February 18, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
Canadian Swim Star Ilya Kharun to Compete for United States in Major Nationality Switch Team Canada US

News

Canadian Swim Star Ilya Kharun to Compete for United States in Major Nationality Switch
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
To Top
Loading...