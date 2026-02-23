Kouri Richins Murder Trial Begins Nearly Three Years After Arrest

The case gained widespread attention after Kouri Richins published a children’s book about coping with grief following her husband’s death. The book, dedicated to Eric Richins, was released roughly a year after he died.

Nearly three years after her arrest, Kouri Richins is set to face a jury in Summit County, Utah, in a case that has drawn national attention and intense media scrutiny.

Jouri Richins, a Utah mother of three and children’s book author, has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in the death of her husband, Eric Richins. Prosecutors allege that she fatally poisoned him with fentanyl in March 2022. Her defense team has repeatedly denied the allegations.

A Celebration That Turned Tragic

According to court documents, Eric Richins died after an evening at home celebrating a real estate sale. Authorities say he was found unresponsive in the couple’s bedroom and later pronounced dead at the scene.

A medical examiner concluded that Eric Richins had a lethal level of illicit fentanyl in his system, reportedly several times higher than a fatal dose. Prosecutors allege the drug was administered orally, while the defense has questioned the state’s narrative and evidence.

The investigation continued for more than a year before Kouri Richins was arrested in May 2023.

Financial Motive Allegations

Court filings allege that Kouri Richins faced significant financial pressures at the time of her husband’s death. Prosecutors claim she had accumulated substantial debt and had taken out multiple life insurance policies on her husband totaling nearly $2 million.

Additional charges related to alleged financial fraud and insurance claims have been filed and remain pending.

Defense attorneys argue that the state’s case relies heavily on circumstantial evidence and media-driven assumptions. In public statements, they have emphasized that prosecutors must prove their claims beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Children’s Book and National Attention

The case gained widespread attention after Kouri Richins published a children’s book about coping with grief following her husband’s death. The book, dedicated to Eric Richins, was released roughly a year after he died.

Her appearance in media interviews further fueled public interest in the case. Since her arrest, extensive coverage has prompted repeated efforts by her defense team to move the trial out of Summit County, citing concerns about jury impartiality. Those motions were denied.

Jury selection concluded earlier this month, and opening statements are expected to begin immediately as the trial formally gets underway.

What’s at Stake

If convicted of aggravated murder, Richins could face life in prison. Prosecutors have indicated they will not seek the death penalty.

The trial is expected to last several weeks, with testimony likely to include forensic experts, financial records, and statements from family members and associates.

As proceedings begin, the case stands as one of Utah’s most closely watched criminal trials in recent years — a complex legal battle involving allegations of poisoning, insurance fraud, and a marriage that prosecutors say was far from perfect.

With both sides preparing to present their arguments, the outcome will ultimately rest with the jury in Summit County.