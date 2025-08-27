Minnesota Woman Charged for Racist Slur Against Black Child as Fundraiser Surges Past $800,000

Despite facing charges, the woman has received overwhelming financial support through the Christian fundraising platform GiveSendGo, where her campaign has raised over $800,000, with a stated goal of $1 million. Many of the donations continued to pour in even after charges were filed.

Minnesota prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman with three counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct after she was filmed using a racist slur against an 8-year-old Black child at a playground. The April incident quickly went viral after a bystander recorded the confrontation, which showed the woman doubling down on her language, flipping off a man who challenged her, and admitting on camera that she used the slur.

The criminal complaint accuses the defendant, a Minnesota woman, of engaging in “offensive, obscene, and abusive” behaviour that would “reasonably tend to arouse alarm, anger, or resentment in others.” If convicted, she faces up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine per count, though legal experts note actual sentences are often lighter. Her arraignment is scheduled for October 29.







$800,000 Fundraiser Sparks Backlash

Despite facing charges, the woman has received overwhelming financial support through the Christian fundraising platform GiveSendGo, where her campaign has raised over $800,000, with a stated goal of $1 million. Many of the donations continued to pour in even after charges were filed.

In a June update to donors, she claimed she was the victim of “silly misinformation” and framed the situation as a First Amendment battle. “Life-changing events are at play, and we have all of YOU to thank for that,” she wrote.

The surge of financial support for the racist Minnesota woman has fueled national outrage, with critics pointing out the stark disparity between the woman’s fundraising success and the trauma endured by the child and his family.

The Child and Family’s Ordeal

According to the criminal complaint, the 8-year-old victim, who is autistic, took an applesauce pouch from another person’s diaper bag at the park. Both the child’s father and the woman pursued him, but instead of responding with patience, she reportedly hurled racial epithets at him multiple times before grabbing the food item back.

NAACP Rochester launched its own fundraising campaign to support the family, raising $340,000 before closing the campaign at the family’s request. Chapter president Walé Elegbede confirmed that they are working with the family to explore legal action.

“Their child was victimized and traumatized with racist and hateful rhetoric,” Wale Elegbede said. “If you have a child at the park, you expect empathy from adults, not hate.”

City Leaders Condemn Incident

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton acknowledged the widespread impact of the case, calling it a moment that “deeply affected many people, especially communities of color.” The city attorney’s office explained that the lengthy investigation was necessary to fully review the evidence and consult the family.

While the alleged racist woman prepares for court — representing herself — questions remain about how the case will influence broader conversations around racism, accountability, and the ethics of crowdfunding platforms that allow individuals accused of hateful conduct to amass fortunes.