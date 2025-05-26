Mysterious Metal Sphere Found in Colombia—Scientists Baffled, UFO Rumors Soar

In what many call one of the year’s most puzzling discoveries, a mysterious metallic sphere has been found in Buga, Colombia, reigniting global interest in UFO sightings and unexplained aerial phenomena.

The object, first spotted flying over the region on March 2, crash-landed and has since been the subject of intense scientific study and online speculation. The sphere’s smooth, seamless construction—with no visible welds or joints—has led some researchers to suggest it could be extraterrestrial in origin.

Jose Luis Velazquez, a local researcher examining the sphere, has suggested it may not be of human manufacture. “This object shows features that defy conventional engineering,” Velazquez said, sparking widespread discussion on social media platforms, especially from UFO enthusiasts.

🚨 BREAKING – Radiologist Examines UFO Sphere That Crashed in Buga, Colombia#Ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/TFeJ8OPmhE — T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpolex) May 6, 2025

Experts Caution Against Jumping to Alien Conclusions

But not all scientists are convinced this Buga, Colombia sphere is from beyond our world. Dr. Julia Mossbridge, a cognitive neuroscientist affiliated with the University of San Diego and the Institute for Love and Time (TILT), urges scepticism.







Scientists don’t entirely dismiss the object’s unusual characteristics, but they stress the need for thorough analysis and rigorous scientific methods.

Global Efforts to Decode the Unknown

The Buga, Colombia UFO sphere is the latest in a growing list of incidents involving unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), which have been acknowledged by the U.S. government in recent years. Agencies and independent groups alike are racing to study these anomalies.

Organizations like the Galileo Project, the UAP Disclosure Fund, and the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies are taking a proactive approach.

So What Happens Next?

Scientists recommend that any object suspected of being a UFO or of non-human origin should be submitted to expert coalitions for in-depth examination. While they remain cautious about labelling the Colombian sphere as extraterrestrial, the community emphasises that it doesn’t discredit the broader body of evidence pointing to unexplained objects that defy current understanding.

As scientists dig deeper into this enigmatic find, one thing is sure: whatever the sphere is, it’s shining a spotlight on humanity’s unending curiosity about the unknown, and what might be watching us from above.