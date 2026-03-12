FBI Joins Search for Missing Retired Air Force General With UFO Research Links

Authorities in Albuquerque are intensifying their search for U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland, a former United States Air Force official who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation.

Major General William “Neil” McCasland, 68, was last seen on February 27 at his home. Authorities believe he left on foot around 11 a.m., and his cellphone was later found inside the residence, adding to the mystery surrounding his disappearance.

Silver Alert Issued for Missing General

Officials issued a Silver Alert as search teams continue to investigate the case.

The retired general William “Neil” McCasland is described as approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall with white hair and blue eyes. Investigators say he is well known for outdoor activities and frequently spends time hiking, running, and cycling in the nearby foothills and trails.

Authorities have asked local residents and businesses to review security camera footage and report anything that might help determine William “Neil” McCasland’s last known movements.

Despite extensive search efforts and interviews with neighbors, officials say they have not found evidence of foul play.

Distinguished Career in Military Research

Before retiring in 2013, William “Neil” McCasland held several key roles within the Air Force and the U.S. defense research community, including roles related to UFOs.

He served as commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a facility historically linked to advanced military technology and long-standing speculation about unidentified aerial phenomena.

During his career, McCasland also worked on the Global Positioning System program and led research related to space-based defense technologies.

He holds degrees from the United States Air Force Academy, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard University.

UFO Connections Spark Public Speculation

U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland’s previous involvement in classified research and his association with UFO investigations have fueled speculation online about his disappearance.

Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart suggested that the case could raise national security concerns due to McCasland’s knowledge of sensitive programs.

However, McCasland’s family has urged the public not to jump to conclusions.

His wife stated that although he once had access to classified information, he retired from the Air Force nearly 13 years ago and had no recent involvement with highly sensitive government projects.

She also noted that McCasland previously worked as an unpaid consultant on UFO research initiatives connected to musician Tom DeLonge.

Authorities Urge Public Assistance

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate all possible scenarios and are encouraging anyone with relevant information to contact authorities.

Search teams remain hopeful that new tips or evidence could lead to a breakthrough in the case.

For now, the disappearance of the retired general remains an unresolved mystery as investigators work to determine what happened after he left his Albuquerque home nearly two weeks ago.