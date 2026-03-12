Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

FBI Joins Search for Missing Retired Air Force General With UFO Research Links

FBI Joins Search for Missing Retired Air Force General With UFO Research Links U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland FBI Missing UFO research

News

FBI Joins Search for Missing Retired Air Force General With UFO Research Links

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

Authorities in Albuquerque are intensifying their search for U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland, a former United States Air Force official who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation.

Major General William “Neil” McCasland, 68, was last seen on February 27 at his home. Authorities believe he left on foot around 11 a.m., and his cellphone was later found inside the residence, adding to the mystery surrounding his disappearance.

Silver Alert Issued for Missing General

Officials issued a Silver Alert as search teams continue to investigate the case.

The retired general William “Neil” McCasland is described as approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall with white hair and blue eyes. Investigators say he is well known for outdoor activities and frequently spends time hiking, running, and cycling in the nearby foothills and trails.

Authorities have asked local residents and businesses to review security camera footage and report anything that might help determine William “Neil” McCasland’s last known movements.

Despite extensive search efforts and interviews with neighbors, officials say they have not found evidence of foul play.

Mysterious Metal Sphere Found in Colombia—Scientists Baffled, UFO Rumors Soar

Distinguished Career in Military Research

Before retiring in 2013, William “Neil” McCasland held several key roles within the Air Force and the U.S. defense research community, including roles related to UFOs.

Steven Spielberg Teases New UFO Film With Cryptic Billboards, Sending Fans Into a Frenzy

He served as commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a facility historically linked to advanced military technology and long-standing speculation about unidentified aerial phenomena.

During his career, McCasland also worked on the Global Positioning System program and led research related to space-based defense technologies.

He holds degrees from the United States Air Force Academy, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard University.

UFO Program Veteran U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland Missing

UFO Program Veteran U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland Missing

UFO Connections Spark Public Speculation

U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland’s previous involvement in classified research and his association with UFO investigations have fueled speculation online about his disappearance.

Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart suggested that the case could raise national security concerns due to McCasland’s knowledge of sensitive programs.

However, McCasland’s family has urged the public not to jump to conclusions.

His wife stated that although he once had access to classified information, he retired from the Air Force nearly 13 years ago and had no recent involvement with highly sensitive government projects.

She also noted that McCasland previously worked as an unpaid consultant on UFO research initiatives connected to musician Tom DeLonge.

Authorities Urge Public Assistance

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate all possible scenarios and are encouraging anyone with relevant information to contact authorities.

Search teams remain hopeful that new tips or evidence could lead to a breakthrough in the case.

For now, the disappearance of the retired general remains an unresolved mystery as investigators work to determine what happened after he left his Albuquerque home nearly two weeks ago.

  • FBI Joins Search for Missing Retired Air Force General With UFO Research Links U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland FBI Missing UFO research
  • UFO Program Veteran U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland Missing
  • FBI Joins Search for Missing Retired Air Force General With UFO Research Links U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland FBI Missing UFO research
  • UFO Program Veteran U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland Missing

Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Yanis Varoufakis Faces Criminal Charges Over 1989 Ecstasy Story at Kylie Minogue Concert MDMA charge

Yanis Varoufakis Faces Criminal Charges Over 1989 Ecstasy Story at Kylie Minogue Concert
By March 13, 2026
FBI Joins Search for Missing Retired Air Force General With UFO Research Links U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland FBI Missing UFO research

FBI Joins Search for Missing Retired Air Force General With UFO Research Links
By March 13, 2026
Trump’s ‘Future Governor’ Comment Revives Canada Annexation Debate Mark Carney Canada PM 51st State Donald Trump Tariff

Trump’s ‘Future Governor’ Comment Revives Canada Annexation Debate
By March 13, 2026
Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Teases Jessica Jones’ Return and More Action Bullseye Marvel Trailer

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Teases Jessica Jones’ Return and More Action
By March 13, 2026
Quentin Tarantino Fires Back at Rosanna Arquette Over ‘Pulp Fiction’ Criticism N word films use

Quentin Tarantino Fires Back at Rosanna Arquette Over ‘Pulp Fiction’ Criticism
By March 11, 2026
Kevin Spacey Testifies About Diagnosis and House of Cards Fallout in Ongoing Trial House of cards Netflix

Kevin Spacey Testifies About Diagnosis and House of Cards Fallout in Ongoing Trial
By March 11, 2026
Atlassian to Cut 10% Workforce as Company Accelerates AI Strategy Mike Cannon-Brookes Layoffs Jira Confluence

Atlassian to Cut 10% Workforce as Company Accelerates AI Strategy Mike Cannon-Brookes
By March 12, 2026
Uber Launches Women-Only Ride Option Across the U.S., Aiming to Boost Safety for Female Riders and Drivers Woman Only Privacy Rider Safety

Uber Launches Women-Only Ride Option Across the U.S., Aiming to Boost Safety for Female Riders and Drivers
By March 11, 2026
BSE Launches SmallCap 500 and New Factor Indices to Expand Investment Benchmarks

BSE Launches SmallCap 500 and New Factor Indices to Expand Investment Benchmarks
By March 10, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Atlassian to Cut 10% Workforce as Company Accelerates AI Strategy Mike Cannon-Brookes Layoffs Jira Confluence

Atlassian to Cut 10% Workforce as Company Accelerates AI Strategy Mike Cannon-Brookes
By March 12, 2026
Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions UAE Strict Online Rules Missile Attacks War Iran

Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions
By March 12, 2026
Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide Instagram is down Outage Meta

Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide
By March 11, 2026
Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions UAE Strict Online Rules Missile Attacks War Iran

Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions
By March 12, 2026
Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide Instagram is down Outage Meta

Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide
By March 11, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Could Sean Diddy Combs Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial? Tupac Shakur Duane “Keefe D” Davis

Hip Hop/ Rap

Could Diddy Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial?
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Cyber Society

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
Dave Chappelle’s St. Paul Show Leaves Fans Emotional as Comedy Icon Gives Back to Community Alex Pretti Minnesota Clipse

Culture

Dave Chappelle’s St. Paul Show Leaves Fans Emotional as Comedy Icon Gives Back to Community
To Top
Loading...