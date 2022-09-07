In its ‘Far Out’ event on Wednesday, Apple launched its iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max with exciting new features, as it ditched the sim card tray in US for eSIMs. No Apple 14 Mini was launched.

The new iPhone 14 will have has a 6.1-inch OLED screen, A15 Bionic system-on-a-chip, improved thermals, 5 GPU cores and a 16-core neural processing unit. It looks more or less like the last year’s iPhone 13 with a notch for the front-facing sensors but is claimed to have the best battery life of an Apple smartphone ever. The iPhone 14 Plus boasts of a 6.7-inch OLED XDR display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

Just like the Apple watch, both iPhone and its plus variant would come with a crash detector, a new accelerometer and gyroscope and accelerometer an Emergency SOS connection working via satellite. In a surprise announcement, Apple said that the iPhone 14 in the US will ditch the SIM card tray for eSIMs.

iPhone 14 also comes with an updated 2MP main rear camera with a larger sensor, better pixels and a much faster aperture (f/1.5) for improved motion freezing. There were also upgrades in the front camera with autofocus, a new TrueDepth feature and a faster f/1.9 aperture. It will definitely lead to better selfies than earlier iPhones and more spunky colours. It will have two times better low-light performance for the front camera and 2.5 times low-light improvement on the rear camera. The new hybrid system helps you to capture and group shots in focus from further away.

The two iPhone Pro models will have A16 Apple chip, supposed to be 40 percent faster than other phones. The shooter will have an improved 48-megapixel camera with a quad-pixel sensor capable of capturing high-quality photos in any environment. There’s also a 12 megapixel 2X telephoto camera, and a new 12 megapixel Ultra Wide camera.



The videos on all the models will have a more advanced stabilisation mode, called Action Mode and help you make better night videos with sensor-shift OIS. Apple iPhone 14 Plus will have the same camera configuration as the base model. The phones also get an improved Cinematic Mode.

iPhone 14 be available in five colours: midnight, starlight, blue, purple, Product Red. It will begin at $799 at Apple Stores, while Plus will start at $899. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, while the Pro Max starts at $1,099. All the models will be available on preorder on September 9.