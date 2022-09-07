Apple launched the Apple Series 8 watch with a temperature sensor, ovulation cycle detector, crash detector and international roaming in an event on Wednesday.

With the temperature sensor, women users can track their ovulation as a retrospective estimate. It also comes with a two-sensor design to reduce bias from the environment: one on the back and another under the display. These sensors will have the ability to detect temperature changes of even one degree Celsius: all of which are accessible through Health App on your iPhone. This is designed keeping in mind women’s health and being able to predict ovulation cycles through scientific methods. The data is encrypted and can only be accessed with your Apple credentials.

Another new feature in the Apple Series 8 watch is Crash Detector, with two new motion sensors and an updated G-force accelerometer and a three-axis gyroscope. It is designed to find out if you have been in an automobile accident. In that case, it can connect you with emergency services and provide your location to your contacts.



It also comes with a low-power mode and an 18-hour battery life. It will be in three colours: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product Red, beginning at $399 for the GPS version and $499 for cellular.

In the watch lineup, the company also released the cheaper Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Ultra, for rugged terrain and adventure sports with titanium buckle, increased battery life, compass and night mode. While Apple Apple Watch SE 2 will be the cheapest Apple watch ever at $249 cost, Apple Watch Ultra will be available at $799 at your nearest Apple store.