The Supreme Court has given a go-ahead to CBSE and ICSE to notify its proposed evaluation formula for class 12 students. The board has submitted that Class 10, 11 and 12 marks will be used to formulate the result of Class 12 students this year. The Centre informed the top court that CBSE will adopt a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students.









It said that 40 per cent of the marks will be based on Class 12 pre-board exams, 30 per cent on the Class 11 final exam and 30 per cent marks will be based on best-of-three Class 10 marks.

1) 30% weightage to average scores obtained by students in Class 10 in their 3 best performing subjects out of five. 30% weightage to marks based on theory component of final exam in class 11. 40% weightage to marks based in unit test, mid term, pre-board exam in class 12

2) A five-member result committee will be formed in each school comprising the principal as chairperson, two senior-most teachers of the school teaching Class 12, and two teachers from neighbouring senior secondary schools teaching Class 12 who will be “co-opted as external members”.

3) Practicals will be for 100 marks and the students will be assessed based on marks submitted by the schools.

4) The schools will have to submit the final marks to the board by July 15.

5) CBSE plans to declare the class 12 results by July 31. CISCE also expected to announce results around the same time.

6) If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria – now spread across three years of study – they will be placed in the ‘essential repeat’ or ‘compartment’ category.

7) Students who are not satisfied with the evaluation scheme can take up class 12 exam when the situation become conducive, it added.

Meanwhile, the top court told Venugopal to come up with modalities for dispute resolution mechanism in the CBSE scheme itself, so that grievances of students can be taken care of.