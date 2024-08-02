Rahul Gandhi Alleges ED Raid After 'Chakravyuh' Speech

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stirred political waters once again, alleging that a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is being orchestrated against him following his outspoken ‘Chakravyuh‘ speech in Parliament on July 29. The speech, a scathing critique of the central government, seems to have ruffled feathers, leading to what Gandhi describes as retaliation in the form of an ED raid.









In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi stated, “Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms, @dir_ed. Chai and biscuits on me.” This provocative statement underscores Gandhi’s readiness to face the consequences of his political stance.

The Controversial Speech

During his address on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the government of creating a modern-day ‘Chakravyuh’—an ancient war strategy mentioned in the Mahabharata—to entrap and harm the people of India. He likened the current socio-economic scenario to the mythical formation, highlighting how it affects farmers, workers, and young citizens.

Gandhi explained, “Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a ‘Chakravyuh’ and killed him. Today, a new ‘Chakravyuh’ has been formed in the shape of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done to Abhimanyu is being done to India—its youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses.”

Gandhi’s comments did not go unanswered. BJP MP Anurag Thakur responded sharply, accusing Gandhi of having an ‘accidental’ understanding of Hindu mythology and politics. Thakur enumerated what he termed the ‘Chakravyuhs’ of the Congress Party, starting with the partition of India. Prime Minister Modi commended Thakur’s rebuttal as a blend of “facts and humour,” further intensifying the political back-and-forth.

This confrontation reflects the broader tensions within Indian politics. Gandhi’s metaphor of the ‘Chakravyuh’ serves as a powerful narrative against the central government’s policies, framing them as traps that disadvantage various sectors of society. Meanwhile, the BJP’s counter-narrative seeks to portray Congress’s historical actions as similarly detrimental.

As the Parliament’s budget session progresses, ending on August 12, the political climate is expected to remain charged. Gandhi’s allegation of an impending ED raid adds a dramatic twist to the ongoing debates, emphasizing the high stakes and the contentious nature of Indian politics.

In the face of these allegations, Gandhi’s offer of ‘chai and biscuits’ to the ED is a defiant gesture, symbolizing his preparedness to confront any governmental actions head-on. Whether the raid materializes or not, this episode marks another chapter in the turbulent relationship between the Congress Party and the ruling BJP, highlighting the deep divisions and relentless power struggles that define India’s political landscape.