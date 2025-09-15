Conor McGregor Drops Out of Ireland’s Presidential Race, Calls Election “Rigged by the Establishment”

Conor McGregor’s candidacy was overshadowed by legal troubles. In late 2024, an Irish High Court jury ordered him to pay $259,000 in civil damages to a woman who accused him of rape stemming from an alleged 2018 hotel incident.

In a stunning political twist, MMA superstar Conor McGregor has announced he is withdrawing from the race for president of Ireland. The 37-year-old former UFC champion revealed his decision on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, citing both family discussions and what he described as “straitjacket” election rules designed to block outsiders from competing.

The move comes just weeks before Ireland heads to the polls on October 24, where three establishment-backed candidates are already confirmed to appear on the ballot.

Muintir na hÉireann, a chairde Ghaeil, I recently announced my sincere and genuine intentions of running for the office of Uachtaráin na hÉireann. I am a very passionate Gael and take great pride in our Country. I have demonstrated this fighting Irish spirit on a world stage… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 15, 2025

Why McGregor Withdrew

Under Irish law, presidential hopefuls must be at least 35 years old, hold Irish citizenship, and secure the endorsement of either 20 members of parliament or four of the nation’s 31 local authorities. Despite his fame and wealth, Conor McGregor had not yet secured the necessary political endorsements.

Calling the process restrictive and undemocratic, Conor McGregor argued that Ireland’s Constitution is being “selectively upheld” by mainstream parties to maintain control.

“Ireland has drastically changed in recent years; however, it is constrained by the straitjacket of an outdated Constitution… exploited to prevent a true democratic presidential election being contested, but rather fixed to ensure only establishment-approved candidates may be selected on the ballot,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor’s Political Platform

Though Ireland’s presidency is essentially a ceremonial role with limited power, Conor McGregor sought to inject populist energy into the campaign. He pledged to curb immigration, champion “Irish culture,” and return power “back to the people.” His bid quickly attracted international attention, bolstered by endorsements from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

For Conor McGregor, however, the campaign was about more than policy—it was about shaking up a political system he believes is hostile to outsiders. “In a very short period, I have catalyzed a mobilization for positive change in Ireland,” he declared.

Legal Controversies Loom Large

Conor McGregor’s candidacy was overshadowed by legal troubles. In late 2024, an Irish High Court jury ordered him to pay $259,000 in civil damages to a woman who accused him of rape stemming from an alleged 2018 hotel incident. McGregor has consistently denied the allegations, but the case remains a major cloud over his public image.

For critics, this baggage made him unfit for public office. For supporters, it fueled his narrative of being targeted by what he described as a “malevolent political witch-hunt” backed by “mainstream media supercharged Fake News.”

With McGregor out, Ireland’s presidential race will proceed with establishment-backed candidates dominating the ballot. His withdrawal may end his short-lived political experiment, but his message has already stirred debate on whether Ireland’s political system truly allows room for outsiders.

While many dismissed his candidacy as a publicity stunt, McGregor’s foray into politics has left a mark—raising uncomfortable questions about democracy, power, and influence in modern Ireland.