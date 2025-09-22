Trump’s White House UFC Plans Spark Backlash Amid 250th Anniversary Celebrations

In a dramatic twist, Dana White revealed that the fighters will make their walkouts directly from the Oval Office—a move designed to heighten the sense of history and spectacle.

President Donald Trump is facing intense backlash after unveiling plans to host a UFC event on the South Lawn of the White House as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations in June 2026. The proposal—revealed earlier this year and fueled by Trump’s close ties to UFC CEO Dana White—has split public opinion, with critics calling it an undignified spectacle and supporters praising it as a unique cultural milestone.

UFC’s Dana White confirmed that the idea came directly from Donald Trump, who wanted to transform the White House into “the people’s house” by holding major public events beyond traditional political ceremonies. “He loves the White House, and he loves America,” White explained. “His thing was, ‘This is your house.’ He was lucky enough to say, ‘We should do a fight here.’”

Fighters to Walk Out of the Oval Office

The UFC showcase at the White House is set to feature a star-studded fight card, with MMA legends Conor McGregor and Jon Jones already expressing interest. In a dramatic twist, Dana White revealed that the fighters will make their walkouts directly from the Oval Office—a move designed to heighten the sense of history and spectacle.

Attendance will be capped at fewer than 5,000 people on the South Lawn, but an estimated 85,000 fans may watch from The Ellipse, a nearby public park. “This isn’t about the gate,” White insisted. “To be on the White House lawn, with the backdrop of the White House, this is once-in-a-lifetime.”

White House UFC: Computer-Generated Previews Stir Reactions

The White House recently released computer renderings of the event setup, with an octagon framed by an illuminated arch placed directly in front of the iconic façade. Seating, lighting, and VIP areas were also depicted, offering a preview of how the historic site could be transformed into a venue for fights.

Reactions online have been swift and divided. Supporters view the idea as bold and uniquely American, while critics argue it undermines the dignity of the presidency. “I proudly voted for Trump and I’m happy about a lot of stuff but this seems incredibly stupid,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another commented: “President Trump is out here literally turning the White House lawn into the Roman Colosseum.”

Historic or Humiliating?

The UFC event is expected to take place in June 2026, marking a significant moment for both sports and politics. While UFC fans welcome the unprecedented fusion of combat sports and American history, political observers warn that it risks reducing the White House to a stage for spectacle.

Whether remembered as a historic innovation or a humiliating misstep, the White House South Lawn showdown is already generating global attention—long before the first fighter steps into the octagon.