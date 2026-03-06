Oscar Piastri Tops FP2 at 2026 Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes Duo Close In

Home favorite Oscar Piastri delivered a thrilling performance for local fans by finishing fastest in the second practice session ahead of the 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Driving for McLaren, Piastri set a blistering lap time of 1:19.729, edging the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell during an action-packed Friday practice session at Albert Park Circuit.

The tight margins at the top suggest a fiercely competitive race weekend ahead as teams continue adjusting to the new Formula 1 regulations.

Piastri Shines in Front of Home Crowd

Oscar Piastri’s fastest lap came late in the session on soft tyres, allowing him to reclaim the top spot after Mercedes briefly dominated the timing charts.

Kimi Antonelli finished 0.214 seconds behind, while George Russell followed in third just 0.320 seconds off the pace.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton placed fourth for Ferrari, narrowly behind George Russell, while teammate Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five.

The close battle among the leading teams — McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull — indicates that qualifying and race day could feature multiple contenders for victory.

Incidents and Technical Issues Disrupt Session

The second practice session was far from smooth for several drivers.

Early in the session, George Russell clipped the Racing Bulls car of rookie Arvid Lindblad in the pit lane. The stewards noted the incident and announced it would be investigated after the session.

Meanwhile, Alpine driver Franco Colapinto slowed dramatically on track, forcing Lewis Hamilton to take evasive action to avoid a potential collision.

Another moment of drama occurred when reigning world champion Lando Norris returned to action after missing much of the first practice session due to precautionary gearbox checks on his McLaren.

Verstappen and Others Face Setbacks

Red Bull star Max Verstappen experienced a frustrating session. The Dutch driver initially stalled his car in the pit lane and later ran wide at high speed at Turn 10, damaging the floor of his car after sliding through the gravel.

Further reliability issues struck several teams late in the session.

Cadillac driver Sergio Perez triggered a Virtual Safety Car after stopping on track with a suspected hydraulic issue. Meanwhile, both Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll were forced to return to the pits early due to mechanical problems.

Aston Martin Struggles Continue

It was a difficult day for the Aston Martin F1 Team.

Veteran driver Fernando Alonso only managed a slow out lap after earlier power unit concerns, while teammate Lance Stroll remained near the bottom of the timing sheet.

The team’s limited running means engineers will have a busy evening analyzing data ahead of Saturday’s final practice and qualifying sessions.

Competitive Field Sets Stage for Exciting Weekend

Despite the various incidents, the session confirmed that the traditional front-running teams remain closely matched.

Behind the top five, Max Verstappen finished sixth ahead of Lando Norris, while rookie Arvid Lindblad impressed again by placing inside the top ten alongside Isack Hadjar and Esteban Ocon.

With teams now reviewing data overnight, the battle for pole position at Albert Park looks wide open heading into the remainder of the weekend.