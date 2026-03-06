Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Oscar Piastri Tops FP2 at 2026 Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes Duo Close In

Oscar Piastri Tops FP2 at 2026 Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes Duo Close In Australian GP 2026 Lewis Hamilton Fp1 George Russell

Formula 1

Oscar Piastri Tops FP2 at 2026 Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes Duo Close In

Plunge Sports

By

Published on

Home favorite Oscar Piastri delivered a thrilling performance for local fans by finishing fastest in the second practice session ahead of the 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Driving for McLaren, Piastri set a blistering lap time of 1:19.729, edging the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell during an action-packed Friday practice session at Albert Park Circuit.

The tight margins at the top suggest a fiercely competitive race weekend ahead as teams continue adjusting to the new Formula 1 regulations.

Piastri Shines in Front of Home Crowd

Oscar Piastri’s fastest lap came late in the session on soft tyres, allowing him to reclaim the top spot after Mercedes briefly dominated the timing charts.

Kimi Antonelli finished 0.214 seconds behind, while George Russell followed in third just 0.320 seconds off the pace.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton placed fourth for Ferrari, narrowly behind George Russell, while teammate Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five.

The close battle among the leading teams — McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull — indicates that qualifying and race day could feature multiple contenders for victory.

Incidents and Technical Issues Disrupt Session

The second practice session was far from smooth for several drivers.

Early in the session, George Russell clipped the Racing Bulls car of rookie Arvid Lindblad in the pit lane. The stewards noted the incident and announced it would be investigated after the session.

Meanwhile, Alpine driver Franco Colapinto slowed dramatically on track, forcing Lewis Hamilton to take evasive action to avoid a potential collision.

Another moment of drama occurred when reigning world champion Lando Norris returned to action after missing much of the first practice session due to precautionary gearbox checks on his McLaren.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Verstappen and Others Face Setbacks

Red Bull star Max Verstappen experienced a frustrating session. The Dutch driver initially stalled his car in the pit lane and later ran wide at high speed at Turn 10, damaging the floor of his car after sliding through the gravel.

Further reliability issues struck several teams late in the session.

Cadillac driver Sergio Perez triggered a Virtual Safety Car after stopping on track with a suspected hydraulic issue. Meanwhile, both Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll were forced to return to the pits early due to mechanical problems.

Aston Martin Struggles Continue

It was a difficult day for the Aston Martin F1 Team.

Veteran driver Fernando Alonso only managed a slow out lap after earlier power unit concerns, while teammate Lance Stroll remained near the bottom of the timing sheet.

The team’s limited running means engineers will have a busy evening analyzing data ahead of Saturday’s final practice and qualifying sessions.

Competitive Field Sets Stage for Exciting Weekend

Despite the various incidents, the session confirmed that the traditional front-running teams remain closely matched.

Behind the top five, Max Verstappen finished sixth ahead of Lando Norris, while rookie Arvid Lindblad impressed again by placing inside the top ten alongside Isack Hadjar and Esteban Ocon.

With teams now reviewing data overnight, the battle for pole position at Albert Park looks wide open heading into the remainder of the weekend.

  • Oscar Piastri Tops FP2 at 2026 Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes Duo Close In Australian GP 2026 Lewis Hamilton Fp1 George Russell
  • Oscar Piastri Tops FP2 at 2026 Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes Duo Close In Australian GP 2026 Lewis Hamilton Fp1 George Russell

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Formula 1

Oscar Piastri Tops FP2 at 2026 Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes Duo Close In Australian GP 2026 Lewis Hamilton Fp1 George Russell

Oscar Piastri Tops FP2 at 2026 Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes Duo Close In
By March 6, 2026
Donald Trump Fires Kristi Noem as DHS Chief, Taps Senator Markwayne Mullin as Replacement

Trump Fires Kristi Noem as DHS Chief, Taps Senator Markwayne Mullin as Replacement
By March 6, 2026
Lewis Hamilton Pushes for African Grand Prix Before Retirement Australian GP Ferrari 2026 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Pushes for African Grand Prix Before Retirement
By March 6, 2026
Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s AI Startup InterPositive to Revolutionize Filmmaking AI Post production Tools Filmmaking

Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s AI Startup InterPositive to Revolutionize Filmmaking
By March 6, 2026
Peter Jackson to Receive Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival 2026 Lord of the rings

Peter Jackson to Receive Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival 2026
By March 5, 2026
‘The Boys’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Homelander’s Darkest Plan in Explosive Final Chapter Billy Butcher Soilder Boy

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Homelander’s Darkest Plan in Explosive Final Chapter
By March 5, 2026
Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Privacy Scandal: Workers in Kenya Allegedly Viewing Sensitive Footage Having sex undressing mark zuckerberg

Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Privacy Scandal: Workers in Kenya Allegedly Viewing Sensitive Footage
By March 5, 2026
Apple Unveils $599 MacBook Neo — Its Cheapest Laptop Ever in Bold AI Push MacBook Neo Budget Laptop

Apple Unveils $599 MacBook Neo — Its Cheapest Laptop Ever in Bold AI Push
By March 5, 2026
India’s Retail Boom Is Moving Beyond Metros — And Highways Are the New Goldmine ClarityX Mastercard MapMyIndia Mappls Report retail

India’s Retail Boom Is Moving Beyond Metros — And Highways Are the New Goldmine
By March 2, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Anthropic CEO Says Company Will Challenge U.S. “Supply Chain Risk” Label in Court Dario Amodei Claude AI Military Use Pentagon

Anthropic CEO Says Company Will Challenge U.S. “Supply Chain Risk” Label in Court
By March 6, 2026
Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s AI Startup InterPositive to Revolutionize Filmmaking AI Post production Tools Filmmaking

Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s AI Startup InterPositive to Revolutionize Filmmaking
By March 6, 2026
Sam Altman Faces Backlash Over Pentagon AI Deal as OpenAI Users Revolt Anthropic Dario Amodei ChatGPT uninstalls

Sam Altman Faces Backlash Over Pentagon AI Deal as OpenAI Users Revolt
By March 6, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Fitness

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists Interscope Music

Music Streaming

Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists
Could Sean Diddy Combs Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial? Tupac Shakur Duane “Keefe D” Davis

Hip Hop/ Rap

Could Diddy Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial?
To Top
Loading...