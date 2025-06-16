Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Groundhog Wrecks Hamilton’s Podium Hopes in F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Groundhog Wrecks Lewis Hamilton’s Podium Hopes in F1 Canadian Grand Prix Ferrari Fred Vasseur Charles Leclerc Canadian GP

Canadian GP

Groundhog Wrecks Hamilton’s Podium Hopes in F1 Canadian Grand Prix

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In an unexpected twist during the Formula 1 Canadian GP, Lewis Hamilton’s hopes of a top-four finish were dashed—not by another driver, but by an unlikely track invader: a groundhog.

The bizarre incident took place on lap 12, as Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari—running strong after a fifth-place qualifying—struck the small mammal on the approach to the hairpin. Though seemingly minor, the collision caused significant damage to the car’s floor, resulting in a loss of approximately 20 points of downforce, which translated to a performance drop of up to half a second per lap.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed the animal strike and revealed the extent of the damage. “It’s true that we had a small kiss with the marmot,” Vasseur remarked. “It damaged all the front part of the floor. Hopefully, we didn’t have a big change in balance, but it was a lot of performance. We will send flowers to the marmot.”



Lewis Hamilton, unaware of the strike during the Canadian GP race, said he felt the car “was just slow” and not responding like it had during the early laps. Without the damage, he believes he could have stayed in contention with Oscar Piastri, who finished fourth. “I was kind of holding onto Piastri,” Hamilton noted. “Then I started to drop off… we probably should have stopped around the same time, but we stayed out and lost a tonne of time.”

The Briton eventually finished sixth—behind teammate Charles Leclerc—and acknowledged the outcome could have been better without the unexpected wildlife encounter and strategic missteps.

Ferrari Strategy: More Misfires?

While Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton had nature and the Groundhog to blame at the Canadian GP, Charles Leclerc’s fifth-place finish stemmed from internal disagreements over race strategy. Charles Leclerc was confident he could execute a one-stop race, believing his tires were holding up, but Ferrari opted for the more conservative two-stop strategy used by most front-runners. “We were aligned at one point,” Charles Leclerc said, “but the team decided to converge on the two stops, which I did not agree with at that moment.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Fred Vasseur admitted that Ferrari, already trailing the fastest cars, should consider taking more strategic risks, especially when opportunities for podiums are slim. “When you are behind the pack, you can take some risks,” he said. “But a one-stint strategy with 50 laps on hards was a bit too optimistic.”

Ultimately, Ferrari left the Canadian GP with fifth and sixth-place finishes, but the weekend will likely be remembered not for racing brilliance but for an ill-fated encounter with Canadian wildlife that cost Hamilton dearly.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Explosion Rocks Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast as Israel Widens Airstrikes in Tehran

Explosion Rocks Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast as Israel Widens Airstrikes in Tehran
By June 16, 2025
Groundhog Wrecks Lewis Hamilton’s Podium Hopes in F1 Canadian Grand Prix Ferrari Fred Vasseur Charles Leclerc Canadian GP

Groundhog Wrecks Hamilton’s Podium Hopes in F1 Canadian Grand Prix
By June 16, 2025
50 Cent Trolls Kanye West and Bianca Censori Amid Explosive Diddy Trial Drama Bianca Censori Dirty Kanye West Sean Diddy Combs trial Cassie Ventura

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West and Bianca Censori Amid Explosive Diddy Trial Drama
By June 16, 2025
Barbara Walters Finally Gets a Bold New Documentary 'Tell Me Everything' Tribeca Film Festival Hulu The Today Show The View Jackie Jensko

Barbara Walters Finally Gets a Bold New Documentary ‘Tell Me Everything’
By June 16, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
By June 16, 2025
Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect Michael Rapaport Peacock

Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect
By June 13, 2025
Nuvie Raises $450K Pre-Seed Round to Make Healthy Eating Fun PedalStart Mukesh Bansal (Myntra, Cult.fit), Ayyappan R (FirstClub, Cleartrip), Chanakya Gupta (Tuco Kids, Flipkart), and Arun Sharma (Qlub UAE) Healthy Food Startup

Nuvie Raises $450K Pre-Seed Round to Make Healthy Eating Fun
By June 16, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls

Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls
By June 16, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos Kendrick Lamar Somebody Loves me video twitch contest

Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
Drake’s New Album ‘Iceman’: Release Date, Features & All the Easter Eggs So Far

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s New Album ‘Iceman’: Release Date, Features & All the Easter Eggs So Far
To Top
Loading...