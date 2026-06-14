Lewis Hamilton Delivers Emotional Tribute After First Ferrari Grand Prix Victory

After 31 attempts with the Scuderia, Lewis Hamilton finally reached the top step of the podium in Barcelona, adding a remarkable 106th victory to his legendary career.

Lewis Hamilton finally achieved one of Formula 1’s most iconic milestones, securing his Lewis Hamilton’s quest for victory in the famous red car at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix and describing the moment as a dream come true.

The seven-time world champion fought through a demanding race at the Barcelona GP to claim Ferrari’s first win of the season, delivering an emotional message to his team and fans after crossing the finish line.

“You helped me achieve this dream,” Hamilton said over team radio. “I can’t thank you enough.”

Hamilton’s Ferrari Journey Reaches Historic Milestone

Since announcing his blockbuster move from Mercedes to Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton’s quest for victory in the famous red car has been one of Formula 1’s biggest storylines.

After 31 attempts with the Scuderia, the British driver finally reached the top step of the podium in Barcelona, adding a remarkable 106th victory to his legendary career.

At 41 years old, Hamilton also became one of the oldest winners in modern Formula 1 history.

The triumph marked his first race win since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix and further strengthened Ferrari’s resurgence in the 2026 season.

Bold Strategy Pays Off in Spain

Ferrari’s aggressive strategy proved decisive in the sweltering conditions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Unlike several rivals, including pole-sitter George Russell, Hamilton started on soft tyres in anticipation of high degradation levels. The choice effectively committed Ferrari to a three-stop strategy but gave Hamilton superior pace throughout the race.

As Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli struggled with tyre wear, Hamilton used the upgraded SF-26 to apply relentless pressure.

A crucial moment arrived on lap 40 when Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin stopped on track, triggering a Virtual Safety Car. Ferrari immediately capitalized, bringing Hamilton in for his final pit stop while retaining track position.

From there, Lewis Hamilton’s fresher tyres allowed him to pull away from the field and secure a memorable Ferrari victory.

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Emotional Radio Message Captures the Moment

The significance of the win was evident in Lewis Hamilton’s emotional radio messages after the chequered flag.

“Grazie a tutti Maranello, thank you so much,” Hamilton said. “Thank you to everyone pushing so hard back at home. I’m so proud of you.”

He also thanked his family and loyal supporters who stood by him during his transition to Ferrari. “To my family and to my fans, thank you for continuing to remind me who I am. I couldn’t have done it without you.”

One of Hamilton’s Greatest Wins

In post-race interviews, Hamilton admitted that this victory ranks among the most meaningful of his career. “They’re all special in their own way, but this one is something else,” he said. “When I was younger, I watched Ferrari winning on TV and wondered what it would feel like to win in this car.”

Lewis Hamilton added that he hopes the Barcelona triumph is only the beginning of a successful chapter with Ferrari.

After years of imagining the moment, Formula 1’s most successful driver finally conquered the sport’s most iconic team in its own colors.

And judging by Ferrari’s pace, this may be just the first of many victories in red.