Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Grand Prix Victory at 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

At 41 years old, Lewis Hamilton also became one of the oldest race winners in modern Formula 1 history.

Lewis Hamilton finally achieved a long-awaited milestone in Formula 1, claiming his first Grand Prix victory for Ferrari at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in a dramatic race that saw championship leader Kimi Antonelli retire late with mechanical issues. While George Russell struggled but made it to P2.

The seven-time world champion delivered a masterclass in tyre management and race strategy to secure his 106th career win at the Barcelona GP, ending a victory drought that stretched back to July 2024 during his final season with Mercedes.

Hamilton’s Ferrari Dream Comes True

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was one of the biggest stories in recent Formula 1 history, and at the Barcelona GP, the partnership delivered its first Grand Prix triumph.

The British driver benefited from an aggressive three-stop strategy and the timely deployment of a Virtual Safety Car (VSC), which allowed Ferrari to execute a perfectly timed pit stop while maintaining track position.

After emerging ahead of the Mercedes pair, Lewis Hamilton used fresher tyres to build an unassailable lead in the closing stages.

An emotional Hamilton thanked the Ferrari team over the radio, saying: “You’ve helped me achieve this dream. I’m so proud of you all.”

At 41 years old, Lewis Hamilton also became one of the oldest race winners in modern Formula 1 history.

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Antonelli’s Title Lead Takes a Hit

The race proved devastating for championship leader Kimi Antonelli, whose brilliant drive ended in heartbreak just four laps from the finish.

The young Mercedes star had just overtaken teammate George Russell for second place following an intense battle when his car suddenly shut down due to an electrical failure.

Antonelli’s retirement marked his first major setback of the season and significantly tightened the drivers’ championship standings.

Hamilton now sits 41 points behind Antonelli, while George Russell reduced his deficit to 50 points.

Russell and Norris Complete Historic British Podium

George Russell inherited second place following Kimi Antonelli’s retirement, while McLaren’s Lando Norris finished third.

The result produced Formula 1’s first all-British podium since the 1968 United States Grand Prix, highlighting the continued strength of British drivers on the grid.

George Russell had looked set to challenge for victory before the Virtual Safety Car shifted the race in Ferrari’s favor.

Ferrari and Hamilton Signal Championship Intent

Hamilton’s victory is Ferrari’s first since late 2024 and suggests the Scuderia may finally have a car capable of regularly challenging at the front.

The win also ended Ferrari’s lengthy wait for success in Spain, where the team last triumphed more than a decade ago.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen finished fourth for Red Bull ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, while Isack Hadjar continued his impressive rookie campaign with sixth place.

Alpine celebrated another strong weekend as Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto secured valuable points in seventh and eighth.

As Formula 1 heads to Austria later this month, the championship battle appears more open than ever.

Hamilton’s first Ferrari victory may not only be a dream fulfilled—it could mark the beginning of an unexpected title challenge.