Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll

LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll Mattel Kenbassador NBA Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe

Mattel

LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

LeBron James, already a popular figure in sports and pop culture, has made history in an entirely new arena — the toy aisle. Mattel has unveiled a Barbie Ken doll modelled after the NBA superstar, marking the first time a professional male athlete has been immortalized in Barbie’s world. The move is part of Mattel’s ongoing effort to diversify and modernize its iconic Barbie brand, and it signals a significant cultural moment for both the company and LeBron James himself.

Ken Like No Other

The LeBron James Barbie Ken doll doesn’t feature the basketball legend in his Lakers uniform, nor is he mid-dunk or sporting athletic gear. Instead, the doll highlights LeBron James’s off-court influence, showcasing his pre-game fashion sense. Dressed in a varsity-style jacket emblazoned with his initials “LJ,” the doll also carries thoughtful design elements: an Ohio patch and crown on one sleeve, his famous No. 23 on the other, and the phrase “Just a kid from Akron” on the back — a tribute to his roots.

Beneath the jacket, the doll wears a shirt that reads “We Are Family,” referencing the mission of the LeBron James Family Foundation. Accessories include headphones, sneakers, and, of course, a basketball — nods to both his athletic career and personal style.

LeBron Reacts: “That’s So Cool!”

In a promotional video released by Mattel, LeBron James was visibly delighted upon seeing the doll for the first time. “Oh, he dope!” he exclaimed, admiring the attention to detail. Laughing, he noted the doll’s physique, joking, “Might have to do a little lifting, legs are looking skinny.”

This playful moment also touched on something deeper — representation, inspiration, and the power of role models. LeBron James said the honour means more than just seeing his likeness on a toy shelf. “It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instil confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Milestones for Mattel and Barbie

The LeBron James Barbie Ken doll is part of a broader initiative by Mattel to reflect the diverse world kids live in today. In recent years, Barbie has honoured several groundbreaking women in sports, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe. But this is the first time a male athlete — notably someone outside the entertainment industry — has joined the ranks.

Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie at Mattel, emphasized the importance of this addition. “We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken,” she said. “This doll celebrates LeBron as a role model, someone whose impact transcends sports.”

Beyond the Court

At 39, LeBron James is still setting records on the court — including recently becoming the first NBA player to surpass 50,000 career points. But with this new honour, he’s also cementing his influence beyond sports.

As the first male athlete, Ken Doll, LeBron James is no longer just a basketball legend. He’s officially a “Kenbassador” — and a symbol of possibility for generations to come.

Mattel to recycle old toys for sustainability-focused future


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll Mattel Kenbassador NBA Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe

LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll
By April 10, 2025
Weezer Bassist’s Wife Shot by LA Police, Booked for Attempted Murder: A Detailed Look Jillian Lauren—wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner Los Angeles Police

Weezer Bassist’s Wife Shot by LA Police, Booked for Attempted Murder: A Detailed Look
By April 10, 2025
Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West
By April 10, 2025
Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars Movie Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected, Says Writer Shawn Levy Jonathan Tropper Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy

Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars Movie Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected, Says Writer
By April 10, 2025
How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level PhotoLeap AI Photo Editor

How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level
By April 9, 2025
Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation A24 and Kojima Productions Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley

Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation
By April 9, 2025
LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll Mattel Kenbassador NBA Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe

LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll
By April 10, 2025
Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market Singapore Based SWC Global Nitin Kalra Wipro Consumer, 100Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt Lifestyle.

Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market
By April 9, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level PhotoLeap AI Photo Editor

How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level
By April 9, 2025
Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation A24 and Kojima Productions Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley

Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation
By April 9, 2025
Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves
By April 8, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tiger Woods, and Cristiano Ronaldo

NBA

Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
To Top
Loading...