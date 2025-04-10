LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll

LeBron James, already a popular figure in sports and pop culture, has made history in an entirely new arena — the toy aisle. Mattel has unveiled a Barbie Ken doll modelled after the NBA superstar, marking the first time a professional male athlete has been immortalized in Barbie’s world. The move is part of Mattel’s ongoing effort to diversify and modernize its iconic Barbie brand, and it signals a significant cultural moment for both the company and LeBron James himself.

Ken Like No Other

The LeBron James Barbie Ken doll doesn’t feature the basketball legend in his Lakers uniform, nor is he mid-dunk or sporting athletic gear. Instead, the doll highlights LeBron James’s off-court influence, showcasing his pre-game fashion sense. Dressed in a varsity-style jacket emblazoned with his initials “LJ,” the doll also carries thoughtful design elements: an Ohio patch and crown on one sleeve, his famous No. 23 on the other, and the phrase “Just a kid from Akron” on the back — a tribute to his roots.

Beneath the jacket, the doll wears a shirt that reads “We Are Family,” referencing the mission of the LeBron James Family Foundation. Accessories include headphones, sneakers, and, of course, a basketball — nods to both his athletic career and personal style.

LeBron Reacts: “That’s So Cool!”

In a promotional video released by Mattel, LeBron James was visibly delighted upon seeing the doll for the first time. “Oh, he dope!” he exclaimed, admiring the attention to detail. Laughing, he noted the doll’s physique, joking, “Might have to do a little lifting, legs are looking skinny.”

This playful moment also touched on something deeper — representation, inspiration, and the power of role models. LeBron James said the honour means more than just seeing his likeness on a toy shelf. “It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instil confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

Milestones for Mattel and Barbie

The LeBron James Barbie Ken doll is part of a broader initiative by Mattel to reflect the diverse world kids live in today. In recent years, Barbie has honoured several groundbreaking women in sports, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe. But this is the first time a male athlete — notably someone outside the entertainment industry — has joined the ranks.

Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie at Mattel, emphasized the importance of this addition. “We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken,” she said. “This doll celebrates LeBron as a role model, someone whose impact transcends sports.”

Beyond the Court

At 39, LeBron James is still setting records on the court — including recently becoming the first NBA player to surpass 50,000 career points. But with this new honour, he’s also cementing his influence beyond sports.

As the first male athlete, Ken Doll, LeBron James is no longer just a basketball legend. He’s officially a “Kenbassador” — and a symbol of possibility for generations to come.