Dennis Rodman Breaks Silence After Shocking Death Hoax: “I’m Alive and Well!”

NBA legend Dennis Rodman has debunked viral rumours of his death after a shocking April Fools’ Day hoax left fans stunned. On April 1, 2025, a false report spread across social media, claiming that the 63-year-old former Chicago Bulls star had died in an “autoerotic asphyxiation accident.” The disturbing hoax originated from an AI-generated meme account, Memerunnergpt, which falsely claimed that Rodman had been “found in his apartment.”

As the news spread, fans rushed to confirm whether the claim was true, with many expressing grief over what they believed was the loss of an NBA icon.

Rodman Responds: “I’m Alive and Well”

Just hours after the rumour took off, Rodman took to Instagram to set the record straight. Posting a double thumbs-up photo of himself wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, Rodman shut down the hoax with a simple but powerful caption, “Yesss Sirr Alive and Well What’s up.”

April Fools’ Hoax Sparks Backlash

While April Fools’ Day pranks are common, this fake death report did not sit well with many social media users. “Not funny. Death jokes on April Fools’ are out of line,” one person criticized. “This is how misinformation spreads. People don’t fact-check before sharing,” another added. The danger of viral misinformation became clear as fans scrambled to verify the claims. Fortunately, Rodman’s quick response helped put an end to the hoax before it spiralled further out of control.

Dennis Rodman: A Basketball Icon

Despite the prank, Rodman remains one of the most unique and controversial figures in basketball history. Known for his defensive dominance, rebounding skills, and larger-than-life personality, he was a key part of the Chicago Bulls’ championship dynasty in the 1990s.

Career Highlights:

Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011

Won five NBA championships (two with the Detroit Pistons, three with the Chicago Bulls)

Considered one of the greatest rebounders in NBA history

Played for multiple teams, including the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks

Ended his career in 2006 with the Brighton Bears

Beyond basketball, Rodman’s wild off-court antics, bold fashion choices, and unexpected friendships (such as his controversial ties with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un) have kept him in the spotlight long after his playing days ended.

Rodman’s Rocky Relationship with Daughter, Trinity

Aside from his basketball legacy, Rodman has also made headlines for his estranged relationship with his daughter, Trinity Rodman, a rising star in U.S. women’s soccer. In December 2024, Trinity opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast about her distant relationship with her father. “He’s not a dad,” she said. “Maybe by blood, but nothing else.” Trinity Rodman revealed that she no longer has hope for reconciliation and only answers his calls “so he can hear my voice before anything happens.”

Rodman later apologized publicly, posting an emotional Instagram message: “Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be, but either way, I still tried, and I still try and never will stop.”

Despite their differences, Dennis Rodman expressed his ongoing desire to reconnect with his daughter. “Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here, and I’m still trying.”

A Lesson in Viral Misinformation

This April Fools’ Dennis Rodman Day hoax serves as a stark reminder of how easily false information can spread online. Fortunately, Rodman was able to debunk the rumours himself, proving once again that he remains as resilient as ever.

Dennis Rodman is alive and well and still making headlines.