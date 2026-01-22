Green Day and Bad Bunny Turn Super Bowl LX Into a Political Lightning Rod

The Super Bowl was already getting political—and now Green Day has officially entered the chat. The iconic East Bay punk band has been announced as the opening ceremony act for Super Bowl LX, set to take place on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, ahead of Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated halftime performance. Together, the lineup has ignited a cultural firestorm, with fans and critics alike claiming the NFL is making a bold statement against Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

According to the NFL, Green Day will serve as hometown heroes during the league’s 60th championship anniversary, ushering generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field. While setlist details remain under wraps, the band’s longstanding reputation for outspoken, anti-fascist performances has made their inclusion impossible to separate from politics.

Green Day’s History of Political Defiance

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has never shied away from usingGreen Day’s platform to challenge conservative power structures. In recent performances, the band has led crowds in chants of “F*** Donald Trump,” openly criticized ICE raids, and updated lyrics in “American Idiot” from “redneck agenda” to “MAGA agenda.”

Just days ago, Green Day voiced support for anti-ICE protesters in Minnesota during a major festival set, with Armstrong calling out Trump-era policies and sarcastically invoking figures like Stephen Miller during performances of “Holiday.” This confrontational energy is now headed to one of the most-watched television events in the world.

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Raises the Stakes

Green Day’s opening slot sets the stage for Bad Bunny, whose selection as Super Bowl LX halftime headliner already drew backlash from conservative commentators. The Puerto Rican superstar has been openly critical of Trump, ICE, and U.S. immigration policy—often weaving those themes into his music and visuals.

Fans quickly labeled the combined lineup an “anti-MAGA Super Bowl,” with social media buzzing over the NFL’s apparent willingness to court controversy. Some even joked that the league was daring Trump to attend, predicting a political meltdown if he does.

Donald Trump himself has previously slammed the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny, calling it “absolutely ridiculous” and claiming he had never heard of the Grammy-winning artist. Whether he attends Super Bowl LX remains unclear—but with Green Day and Bad Bunny sharing the night, the odds of political tension are higher than ever.

Is the NFL Taking a Stand?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has downplayed the controversy, insisting that every halftime announcement sparks debate and that the league’s choices are “carefully thought through.” Still, the optics are hard to ignore. Pairing two globally influential artists known for anti-Trump rhetoric sends a message—intentional or not—about where the league is comfortable positioning itself in America’s culture wars.

Whether viewed as bold, divisive, or simply reflective of modern pop culture, Super Bowl LX is shaping up to be one of the most politically charged in recent memory. With Green Day opening and Bad Bunny headlining, the NFL isn’t just hosting a game—it’s hosting a conversation the country can’t stop having.