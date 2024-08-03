Tom Cruise Poised for Olympics Closing Ceremony Stunt

As Los Angeles gears up for the Olympic handover during the August 11 Olympics Closing Ceremony in Paris, plans are underway for Tom Cruise to make a spectacular appearance. The Mission: Impossible star, who has already been a presence at the Opening Ceremony and some competitions, is set to make a dramatic entrance when the Olympic flag is handed over to the 2028 games host city. Numerous news stories report that Tom Cruise will be “dropping in — literally” during the ceremony.

Details of the Olympics Closing Ceremony are being kept tightly under wraps, but it is known that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will receive the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. A major Hollywood production is all that can be expected, with Tom Cruise skydiving into the closing ceremony arena, hinting at the grandeur and spectacle that will accompany the event.

NBC Sports has declined to comment on Tom Cruise’s involvement and other specifics about the Olympics Closing Ceremony handover, maintaining an air of mystery around the anticipated event.









According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, nearly 29 million viewers tuned in for the Paris Opening Ceremony on July 26. This figure marks a significant increase from the 17 million viewers who watched the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which took place in empty stadiums. The Paris ceremony successfully captured a vibrant atmosphere, drawing a larger audience.

The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, chaired by Casey Wasserman, are scheduled to run from July 14-30. This will be the third time Los Angeles has hosted the Games, having previously done so in 1932 and 1984. The city is set to kick off the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad at the Coliseum, a historic venue built for the 1932 event. The Coliseum will be part of the Downtown Sports Park, which includes several key venues such as Crypto.com Arena, the Convention Center, BMO Stadium, USC’s Galen Center, and the Peacock Theater.

Cruise’s participation in the Closing Ceremony is expected to add a touch of Hollywood flair to the handover, underscoring Los Angeles’s reputation as a city of entertainment and spectacle. With excitement building for the event, viewers can look forward to a blend of athletic achievement and cinematic magic, with Tom Cruise once again at the centre of the action.