Hanumankind: Kerala Rapper's Global Impact with 'Big Dawgs'

From the verdant landscapes of Kerala to the bustling streets of Houston, Hanumankind has traversed a unique path, carving out a niche in the global hip-hop arena. With his latest release, ‘Big Dawgs,’ this Indian rapper is not just making waves but creating a tidal shift in how the world perceives desi hip-hop.









A Journey Rooted in Diversity

Born Sooraj Cherukat, Hanumankind’s early life was a tapestry of cultural experiences. Frequent relocations took his family across the globe, finally settling in Houston, Texas. This nomadic childhood exposed him to diverse musical styles and cultures, which would later become the cornerstone of his artistic expression.

Breaking Free from Conventional Paths

Cherukat’s life took a pivotal turn in 2012 when he returned to India to complete his degree. Securing a job at Goldman Sachs, he led a double life—by day, a corporate professional, and by night, a budding rapper. This dichotomy between his day job and his passion for music set the stage for his eventual rise in the music industry.

The Birth of Hanumankind

Adopting the moniker Hanumankind, a nod to the Hindu deity Hanuman symbolizing strength and perseverance, Cherukat began his foray into the Indian hip-hop scene. His debut EP, ‘Kalari,’ released in 2019, was a critical and commercial success. It featured tracks like ‘Karuna’ and ‘Wake Up,’ which delved into social issues and personal introspection, reflecting his ability to blend storytelling with a powerful message.

The Meteoric Rise of ‘Big Dawgs’

The year 2024 marked a watershed moment in Hanumankind’s career with the release of ‘Big Dawgs.’ This track, produced in collaboration with Kalmi, quickly became a viral sensation. It amassed over 11 million views on YouTube and dominated the Spotify Viral Songs Global chart. The song’s pulsating beats and compelling lyrics resonated with a global audience, earning Hanumankind accolades and a rapidly growing fan base.

Analyzing ‘Big Dawgs’

Lyrical Brilliance

‘Big Dawgs’ stands out for its lyrical depth. Hanumankind’s verses are a blend of personal experiences and universal themes of resilience and ambition. His clever wordplay and metaphors underscore his lyrical prowess, making the track not just a song but an anthem of determination.

Innovative Production

The production of ‘Big Dawgs’ is a masterful fusion of traditional Indian sounds with contemporary hip-hop elements. The result is a track that feels both familiar and groundbreaking. The high-energy beats are complemented by a catchy chorus, making it an instant hit across streaming platforms.

Visual Spectacle

The music video for ‘Big Dawgs,’ directed by Bijoy Shetty, is a visual tour de force. Filmed in Ponnani, Kerala, within the thrilling ‘wall of death,’ the video’s high-octane visuals have captivated viewers. The daring stunts and dynamic cinematography contribute to the song’s viral success, making it a must-watch on YouTube.

Impact and Reception

The success of ‘Big Dawgs’ has catapulted Hanumankind into the limelight, bringing his music to a global audience. The track’s viral nature has sparked a flurry of positive reactions on social media, with fans from diverse backgrounds expressing their admiration. This international recognition underscores the universal appeal of Hanumankind’s music.

Personal Reflections and Future Prospects

Reflecting on the success of ‘Big Dawgs,’ Hanumankind expresses a mix of surprise and gratitude. “We knew the song was good, but the response has been overwhelming,” he shares. The risks taken in creating the music video, including life-threatening stunts, have paid off, cementing his reputation as a bold and innovative artist.

Hanumankind’s journey from a corporate job to becoming a global music sensation is a testament to his talent and tenacity. By seamlessly blending cultural influences and pushing the boundaries of Indian hip-hop, he has redefined what it means to be a rapper in today’s interconnected world. With the phenomenal success of ‘Big Dawgs,’ Hanumankind is poised to continue his ascent, leaving an indelible mark on the global music scene.