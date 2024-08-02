Hanumankind's Daring "Big Dawgs" Video Goes Viral

Hanumankind, the audacious rapper hailing from Kerala, has catapulted himself into global limelight with his latest music video, “Big Dawgs“. This isn’t just another music video; it’s a nerve-wracking spectacle set in the heart of one of India’s most dangerous carnival attractions, the Well of Death.









A Bold Vision in a Well of Death

Scrolling through Instagram this past week, you might have encountered a striking image: a vest-wearing man confidently striding through the vertiginous chaos of a Well of Death, seamlessly blending his rhythmic flow with the perilous stunts around him. This bold visual belongs to Hanumankind, whose daring concept for “Big Dawgs” has captured the internet’s attention.

Since its release three weeks ago, “Big Dawgs” has amassed over 7 million views and sparked an outpouring of admiration from fans worldwide. The video’s high-octane energy and gripping visuals, directed by the talented Bijoy Shetty, have left a lasting impression. The combination of slick beats, audacious stunts, and masterful cinematography has been hailed as one of the best music videos to come out of India.

Celebrating a Dying Art

The Well of Death, traditionally known as “Maut ka Kuan,” is a rapidly vanishing carnival act that showcases motorcyclists and drivers performing gravity-defying stunts within a cylindrical structure. Hanumankind’s decision to film his video in such a setting is a tribute to this dying art form, breathing new life into a spectacle that has captivated regional audiences for decades.

In the video, Hanumankind is surrounded by daredevil performers who ride around the Well at breakneck speeds, creating a symphony of roaring engines and palpable tension. This thrilling backdrop perfectly complements the rapper’s fearless persona and powerful lyrics, turning “Big Dawgs” into an unforgettable experience.

A Collaborative Triumph

The success of “Big Dawgs” can be attributed to the synergy between Hanumankind and director Bijoy Shetty. Known for his innovative approach and deep cultural insight, Shetty has crafted a visual masterpiece that transcends traditional music videos. His unique style, marked by dynamic transitions and unexpected angles, amplifies the intensity of Hanumankind’s performance.

Hanumankind, whose lyrical prowess has been making waves in the Indian hip-hop scene, brings a raw and unfiltered energy to the track. His journey from debuting at NH7 Weekender to achieving viral fame is a testament to his relentless dedication and boundary-pushing artistry. Songs like “Go To Sleep” and “Skyline” have already showcased his versatility, but “Big Dawgs” cements his status as a force to be reckoned with.

Facing Racist Hate

Despite the overwhelming praise and success, Hanumankind’s rise has not been without its challenges. In the wake of his viral fame, the rapper has faced a barrage of racist hate online. Trolls and detractors have attempted to undermine his achievements, targeting him with vitriolic comments and unfounded criticism.

However, Hanumankind remains undeterred. In response to the hate, he has chosen to focus on the positive impact of his work and the support from his fans. His resilience in the face of adversity is a testament to his character and his unwavering commitment to his craft.

Global Impact

The international reach of “Big Dawgs” is undeniable. Fans from all corners of the globe have flooded social media with praise, celebrating Hanumankind’s creativity and the daring execution of his vision. The artist himself has expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support, highlighting the true risk-takers—the stunt performers—who made the video possible.

“Without a doubt one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. The performers who do this every day are the real risk-takers though. What incredible people, truly inspired,” Hanumankind shared on Instagram.

Have posted recently about astonishingly talented young women of Indian origin making waves in indigenous American music genres. Now here’s Sooraj Cherukat, @Hanumankind1 @hanumankind (Insta) who’s rapping his way to global recognition. Rap may not be for everyone, but this… pic.twitter.com/4udUHqSjHK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 28, 2024

As Hanumankind continues to break barriers and challenge conventions, his journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists everywhere. “Big Dawgs” is more than just a music video; it’s a statement of intent, a bold proclamation of his artistic vision and a celebration of the unyielding spirit of those who dare to dream big.

In the face of both acclaim and adversity, Hanumankind stands tall, embodying the very essence of a “Big Dawg” in the world of music.