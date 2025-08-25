Rampage Jackson ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Son Raja Injures Wrestler in Chaotic Ring Incident

Connect with us

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has broken his silence after his son, Raja Jackson, shocked fans by storming a wrestling ring and injuring a performer at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in California.

The incident, which unfolded during a live stream on Kick, saw Raja Jackson, 25, lift and slam wrestler Stuart Smith, also known by his ring name Syko Stu, leaving him apparently unconscious. Video footage shows Raja continuing to strike Smith before being pulled away by other wrestlers.



Rampage Jackson’s Response

The 47-year-old UFC legend expressed deep regret in a statement posted to social media, clarifying that the attack was a misunderstanding. “This was a work that went wrong,” Rampage wrote, using wrestling terminology for scripted performances. “Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head before Smith’s match and was told he could get his payback in the ring. I thought it was part of the show. It was bad judgment.”

Rampage Jackson confirmed that Smith was “awake and stable” following the incident but admitted that his son should never have participated in the stunt. “Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler. He had no business being involved in an event like this,” he said. “I don’t condone my son’s actions at all. As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health and the wellbeing of Mr. Smith.”

Raja Jackson’s Condition

Rampage Jackson revealed that Raja Jackson himself had suffered a concussion during sparring just days earlier, raising questions about why he was placed in a position to engage in physical confrontation. “He had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact,” Rampage added, underscoring his son’s vulnerable state.

Raja Jackson has competed in both amateur and professional MMA bouts but has no formal background in professional wrestling.

 

Fallout for Knokx Pro Wrestling

The chaotic moment took place at Knokx Pro Wrestling, a school with official WWE ID designation, which means it receives support and development opportunities from WWE. The promotion has not yet commented on the incident, nor has it confirmed Smith’s current medical condition.

The spectacle has since ignited debate among fans about safety protocols at smaller wrestling events and whether the “work gone wrong” defense absolves responsibility. Wrestling insiders noted that while scripted stunts are common, involving a non-wrestler with an MMA background dramatically increased the risk of real injury.

Rampage Jackson, who once held the UFC light heavyweight title from 2007 to 2008, ended his statement with a heartfelt apology: “I’m very upset that any of this happened. My main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.”

As the investigation continues, the wrestling world — and the MMA community — await official updates on Smith’s condition, while Raja Jackson faces scrutiny for his actions inside the ring.


Rampage Jackson ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Son Raja Jackson Injures Wrestler in Chaotic Ring Incident Smith

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
