Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO

Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO

News

Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO

Zeyad Masroor Khan
Published on

The global coffee chain, Starbucks named Laxman Narasimhan as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.

Narasimhan, a 55-year-old, had last worked as the CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, a leading health and hygiene British company. Before his stint at Reckitt, Narasimhan was an executive at PepsiCo Inc and also worked at consulting firm McKinsey & Co. The consumer-industry veteran is all set to join Starbucks on October 1 before taking up the top job in April.




Meanwhile, Starbucks’ 69-year-old leader Howard Schultz, will hold the mantle under his predecessor takes charge. After that happens in April, Schultz will continue working as an adviser. Both Schultz and Narasimhan will also be part of the company board, giving the organization the stability it needs at this time of transformation.

Narasimhan will take the charge at Starbucks when the global coffee chain is facing growing union trouble and dwindling sales in China.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO

Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO
By September 2, 2022
Twitter to launch edit feature for premium customers

Twitter to launch edit feature for its premium customers
By September 2, 2022
Moody's slashes India's economic growth forecast to 7.7% for 2022

Moody’s slashes India’s economic growth forecast to 7.7% for 2022
By September 1, 2022
Healthcare startup Evelabs raises USD 200K from investors

Business

Healthcare startup Evelabs raises USD 200K from investors
Languify raises $180K in a Seed round led by Titan Capital

EdTech

Languify raises $180K in a seed round led by Titan Capital
MoU signed and exchanged by Prof . Chivukula V. Sastri on behalf of IIT Guwahati by its Chairman, Tech Board and Mr. Chalam C. S., Anil Kumar, Pavanraj

Startups

This Startup Founded by Senior Citizens Signs Memorandum With IIT Guwahati
To Top
Loading...