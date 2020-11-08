US President-elect Joe Biden calls for unity and healing

As the shockwaves of Democrats win vibrates across the United States, Joe Biden the President-elect has called for unity and healing. Biden claimed victory to the White House with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket in the history of US. “The people of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victory. A victory for we the people,” he said.









The dramatic shift in US politics has resonated across the world. Change in policies, and priorities is imminent.Biden said he will work to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. “I won’t see red states and blue states, I will see the United States.”

Now that the campaign is over—what is the people’s will? What is our mandate? I believe it is this: Americans have called on us to marshal the forces of decency and the forces of fairness. To marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020



The President-elect said his first priority will be to bring the surging coronavirus pandemic under control. “On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as Transition Advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20th 2021.”

Also Read: Kamala Harris makes US history, first black woman elected into office as Vice President

Biden pointed out that the plan will be built on a bedrock of science. “It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern,” he said. “I will spare no effort or commitment to turn this pandemic around.” In his victory speech, Biden claimed cooperation as part of the mandate from his election. He wants the parties to begin to cooperate with one another, and called polarization between the parties, a choice. “If we can decide not to cooperate, then we can decide to cooperate. They want us to cooperate in their interest, and that’s the choice I’ll make,” he said. “We are always looking ahead, ahead to an America that’s freer and most just. Ahead to an America that creates jobs with dignity and respect. Ahead to an America that cures disease like cancer and Alzheimers. Ahead to an America that never leaves anyone behind. Ahead to an America that never gives up, ever gives in.”