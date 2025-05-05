Connect with us

Portugal to Expel 18,000 Undocumented Migrants Amid Political Crisis and Snap Election

Portugal to Expel 18,000 Undocumented Migrants Amid Political Crisis and Snap Election

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Portugal’s caretaker government has unveiled plans for the deportation of approximately 18,000 undocumented migrants, a controversial move that arrives just weeks before the country’s snap general election on May 18. António Leitão Amaro, Minister of the Presidency, announced on Saturday that the government will begin issuing notifications to illegal migrants urging them to leave voluntarily. According to the minister, the first phase will see around 4,500 individuals asked to depart within 20 days, starting next week.

This sudden policy shift comes during a period of political upheaval in the country, with critics viewing the timing of the Portugal deportation initiative as a calculated appeal to right-wing voters ahead of the high-stakes election. Minister António Leitão Amaro defended the decision by pointing to Portugal’s historically low deportation rates, claiming,

“Portugal is one of the three countries in Europe that executes the fewest deportations of people ordered to leave for violating the rules, including for security reasons.”

He added that the country’s current deportation system “doesn’t work” and needs urgent reform.

Snap Election Follows Government Collapse

The Portugal deportation announcement is unfolding against a national political crisis. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s minority government fell in March following a no-confidence vote in Parliament. The catalyst for the collapse was an alleged conflict of interest involving a family law firm linked to Montenegro, which reportedly received payments from a company holding a lucrative government-issued gambling concession. Montenegro called for early elections to “dispel uncertainty,” but opposition parties joined forces to bring his administration down.

Luis  Montenegro’s government, a centre-right coalition led by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), held just 80 seats in the 230-seat Parliament and was widely viewed as fragile. Opposition lawmakers, primarily from the centre-left Socialist Party and the rising far-right Chega party, banded together and passed the confidence motion, ending the administration’s brief tenure of less than a year.

White House Denies Ignoring Court Order on Venezuelan Deportations Amid Legal Battle

A Nation in Political Flux

The upcoming election plunges Portugal into its third snap vote in three years, underscoring deepening instability in a country long considered one of Europe’s more stable democracies. The crisis also threatens to derail crucial investments, as Portugal is set to receive over €22 billion in EU development funds to revitalise its economy. With the caretaker government introducing contentious immigration policies, deportation and significant infrastructure spending hanging in the balance, the uncertainty is growing.

Observers have noted the alarming rise of populist politics in Portugal, particularly the ascent of Chega, which surged to third place in last year’s elections. The party’s rhetoric around immigration and national identity has gained traction, raising concerns that the deportation move may be politically motivated.

Unprecedented Instability in Post-Dictatorship Portugal

Since the end of its authoritarian rule in 1974, Portugal has largely avoided the political shocks now gripping the nation. Analysts say the collapse of Luis Montenegro’s government and the reactionary policy steps taken by the caretaker cabinet represent the most turbulent moment in five decades of democratic governance.

As Portugal moves toward the May 18 ballot, the nation remains deeply divided over deportation,  immigration, governance, and the very direction of its democratic future.


May 5, 2025
Loading...