Judge Tosses Trump-Backed Cases Against Comey and Letitia James After Prosecutor Ruled ‘Unlawfully Appointed’

Published on
In a major legal blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to prosecute two of his most prominent critics or political enemies, a federal judge has dismissed criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, ruling that the prosecutor who brought the charges was unlawfully appointed.

U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, a Bill Clinton appointee, issued the decision Monday afternoon, finding that interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan had exceeded the legal limits of her temporary appointment. The ruling immediately invalidates months of aggressive legal action initiated against both Comey and James.

Judge Rules Lindsey Halligan’s Appointment Violated Federal Law

At the center of the ruling is Lindsey Halligan, a former insurance lawyer and White House aide who previously served as one of Trump’s personal attorneys. Donald Trump installed her as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in late September—shortly after pushing out her predecessor, who reportedly resisted prosecuting the cases.

Under federal law, an interim U.S. attorney may only serve 120 days without Senate confirmation or approval from district judges. Judge Currie found that Halligan had overstayed that period, rendering “all actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment” invalid and unlawful.

Because of this, she wrote, the indictments against James Comey and Letitia James were “unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside.”

The dismissals were issued without prejudice, meaning the Justice Department could theoretically refile charges—though legal experts note that seems unlikely given the circumstances.

All the Presidents Men and Women Enjoying - Lindsey Halligan with karolyn levitt, steve witkoff and pam bondi

All the Presidents Men and Women Enjoying – Lindsey Halligan with Karolyn Levitt, Steve Witkoff and Pam Bondi

The Indictments: Rapid and Controversial

Lindsey Halligan moved with extraordinary speed once installed in the role:

Three days after being sworn in, she secured a two-count indictment against Comey for allegedly making false statements and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

Two weeks later, she obtained an indictment against Letitia James on bank fraud–related charges tied to a 2020 home loan in Virginia.

Both James Comey and Letitia James pleaded not guilty.

The charges emerged just days after Trump publicly demanded action against his political adversaries on Truth Social, accusing Comey, James, and others of being “guilty as hell.”

Reactions: Relief From James, Outrage From Allies

Letitia James celebrated the decision, saying she remained “fearless in the face of these baseless charges” and grateful for the support she’d received nationwide.

Abbe Lowell, James’s attorney, said the prosecutions were never about justice:

“This case was about targeting Attorney General James for what she stood for and who she challenged.”

The Justice Department has maintained that Halligan’s appointment followed proper procedures, though Judge Currie’s ruling directly contradicts that position.

A Major Setback for Trump’s Legal Offensive

The dismissals represent a major defeat for Donald Trump’s attempts to pursue legal action against rival figures during his return to the presidency. With Halligan disqualified and the indictments voided, the strategy of installing loyalists to fast-track politically charged cases faces mounting judicial scrutiny.

This breaking story continues to develop.

