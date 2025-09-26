Connect with us

Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted in Federal Case Linked to Trump Era

Trump Presidency

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
In a stunning legal development, former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a federal grand jury, marking an extraordinary moment in American political and judicial history. The charges—false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding—could result in up to five years in prison if he is convicted.

Comey’s indictment is the latest escalation in former President Donald Trump’s long-running campaign to prosecute his political rivals. The former FBI chief, who led the bureau during the 2016 Russia investigation, has often been one of Trump’s most targeted adversaries.

Donald Trump wasted no time celebrating on Truth Social, writing: “JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI.”



The Charges and Testimony in Question

The indictment centers on James Comey’s September 30, 2020, testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Prosecutors allege that he lied under oath when he claimed he had not authorized anyone at the FBI to serve as an anonymous source in news reports. The case is tied to the so-called “Arctic haze” leak investigation, in which classified information was published in several newspapers.

During the hearing, Senator Ted Cruz confronted James Comey with past testimony from 2017, when he had similarly denied authorizing anonymous leaks. The grand jury concluded that his 2020 denial amounted to a false statement to Congress and an attempt to obstruct its proceedings.

Comey Responds: “Let’s Have a Trial”

James Comey responded defiantly in an Instagram video, saying, “Let’s have a trial. And keep the faith. My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I’m innocent.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the indictment, declaring, “No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable.”

 

A Controversial Prosecution

The case is being led by Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s former personal attorney and now the top federal prosecutor in Virginia’s Eastern District. Halligan, who had never before presented to a grand jury, signed the indictment without other career DOJ officials joining. Sources say she underwent a crash course to prepare for the historic presentation.

In a rare outcome, the grand jury rejected a third charge against James Comey tied to his testimony on an alleged Hillary Clinton plan during the 2016 campaign.

Maurene Comey Fired After Diddy and Epstein Cases Amid DOJ Purge Under Trump

Adding to the drama, James Comey’s son-in-law, a senior national security prosecutor, abruptly resigned from the Justice Department after the indictment was announced.

James Comey is scheduled to be arraigned in Alexandria, Virginia, on October 9, 2025. The case is expected to ignite a fierce national debate over the politicization of the Justice Department and the precedent of prosecuting former senior officials.

While Donald Trump’s allies hail the indictment as long-overdue accountability, critics argue it is a dangerous turn in U.S. democracy—weaponizing justice against political enemies.

