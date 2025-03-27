Connect with us

Trump's Billionaire Man Friday Elon Musk to Investigate Shocking Leaked Signal Chat Blunder







The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a move that has raised eyebrows across Washington, President Donald Trump has appointed billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team to investigate how a journalist was inadvertently added to a classified Signal chat with top national security officials and the entire blunder that follows with the leaked signal chat. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Elon Musk’s technical experts would assist the National Security Council and the White House Counsel’s Office in examining what has been dubbed Signal-gate.

A Stunning Security Breach

The controversy erupted when The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly included in a Signal chat where high-ranking U.S. officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, were discussing military operations in Yemen. The messages, the blunder that followed the leaked signal chat, detailed the exact timing of U.S. airstrikes and aircraft launches, sparking a national security crisis. The shocking leaked signal chat has led to a lot of embarrassment for the Donald Trump administration, and the denial ever since has only made it worse.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz finally took responsibility for the blunder, admitting that he accidentally added Jeffery Goldberg to the group. However, he struggled to explain how Goldberg’s number ended up in his contacts, claiming he had no prior interactions with the journalist. Pete Hegseth, though, tried to brazen it out.

Meanwhile, President Trump offered his own theory, suggesting that Jeffery Goldberg may have added himself to the chat, claiming, “Technology allows for someone to get onto those things.” Cybersecurity experts have widely dismissed this explanation, stating that Signal requires an invite and cannot be joined at will.

Signal faces global outage days after downloaded by millions of new users

Elon Musk’s Role in the Investigation

Leavitt emphasized that Musk had volunteered his expertise to help the White House understand how the leaked signal chat error occurred and ensure it never happens again. “Elon Musk has offered to put his technical experts on this to figure out how this number was inadvertently added to the chat,” she said.

Musk’s involvement in federal investigations is nothing new. As head of DOGE, an office created during Donald Trump’s second term to improve government efficiency, Musk has been involved in multiple high-profile technology audits, including AI oversight and cybersecurity protocols for federal agencies and now this leaked signal chat fiasco.

However, critics question whether Elon Musk’s role is truly about security or if it is a political manoeuvre, given his close ties to Trump. Detractors argue that established federal cybersecurity agencies, such as the NSA or CISA, would be better suited to handle the investigation.

Legal Fallout and Federal Lawsuit

The Signal chat debacle has also led to legal challenges. Five cabinet members involved in the chat—Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe—are facing a lawsuit from the nonprofit American Oversight.

The lawsuit demands the preservation of the Signal messages, arguing that using the app for government communications violates federal records laws. The White House has pushed back, insisting that no classified information was exchanged in the chat, despite The Atlantic describing the messages as revealing classified “war plans.”

Implications for National Security

The Signal security lapse raises serious concerns about how national security information is handled within the Trump administration. The fact that a journalist was mistakenly added to a confidential chat discussing military operations has sparked bipartisan calls for a full-scale security review.

With Musk now spearheading the investigation, all eyes are on whether his team will uncover technical vulnerabilities—or if this is simply another chapter in the ongoing political saga surrounding Trump’s administration.


Loading...